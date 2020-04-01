e-paper
Coronavirus update- ‘A spark of hope’: 101-year-old Dutch woman recovers from coronavirus

world Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:04 IST
Reuters
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a shopping complex in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease.
Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a shopping complex in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease. (Reuters Photo )
         

A 101-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus in the Netherlands has recovered, offering what her hospital said was “a spark of hope”.

The woman, whose name was not released, was admitted to the IJsselland Hospital near Rotterdam a week and a half ago with breathing difficulties and tested positive for coronavirus.

She was kept in isolation but has now recovered enough to leave hospital. The centenarian, who lives independently, will rest in a nursing home before returning to her home, the hospital said on its website.

“She is a tough lady, and it’s great to see her following the medical advice, like sneezing in her elbow and even telling me to keep proper distance,” pulmonologist Sunil Ramlal said.

