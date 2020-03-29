Coronavirus update: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remain in self-isolation after ending 14-day quarantine

world

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 08:24 IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in self-isolation despite the end of the 14-day quarantine period dictated by his wife Sophie Gregoire testing positive for COVID-19.

That period ended on Friday, but Trudeau said he and his family plan on remaining at home while his wife is “feeling great.”

Addressing the media from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, where the family remains, Trudeau said, “Sophie is feeling great. My family is doing well. My kids and myself — we’re all doing well.” He did not comment on whether his wife had recovered from the virus but said they were following the advice of health professionals while staying indoors. She contracted the illness after attending a WE Day event in London on March 4.

“We continue to follow the direct advice of health professionals on what next steps are. We’ve asked people to stay at home and work from home as much as possible, not go out if they shouldn’t, don’t have to. And that certainly is something that we’re doing and encouraging everyone to do,” he added.

Trudeau also announced a series of additional measures related to the efforts at combating the spread of the disease in Canada. These include a travel ban by air or rail for any person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. That measure will come into force on Monday and Transport Canada will bar such persons from travelling within the country for a period of 14 days or till they provide a medical certificate clearing them.