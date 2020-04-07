e-paper
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: EU officials wish UK PM Boris Johnson 'a full recovery'

Coronavirus update: EU officials wish UK PM Boris Johnson ‘a full recovery’

Days after testing positive for coronavirus, British PM Boris Johnson’s condition worsened on Monday and he was moved to the intensive care unit as a precaution, Downing Street said on Monday evening, adding that he remains conscious.

world Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
St Thomas' Hospital where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on April 6, 2020.
St Thomas' Hospital where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened on April 6, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

The European Union’s top officials have sent public messages to wish the UK’s Boris Johnson, suffering from the coronavirus disease, after he was placed in an intensive care unit in London.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday wished Boris Johnson “a full recovery”.

“My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening. I wish him a speedy and full recovery,” she tweeted.

The EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that “my thoughts are with you and your family.” Barnier is recovering in quarantine in his native France after announcing March 19 that he, too, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Wishing Boris Johnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family,” Barnier tweeted.

Also read: UK Covid-19 death toll likely to be between 7,000 and 20,000, says epidemiologist

European Council President Charles Michel also expressed a similar sentiment.

“Get well soon, Boris,” Michel tweeted.

The wishes from two of the European Union’s top officials underlined the setting aside of political tussling that had characterised the pre-virus relations with Johnson.

Britain left the EU at the end of January this year as a result of its Brexit decision, but thorny negotiations are meant to continue for the rest of this year to define future ties.

Johnson has insisted those talks will not go on beyond the end of December, in line with a law his government has passed, even though a Brexit agreement between both sides allows an extension of up to two years.

Boris Johnson was moved to the St Thomas Hospital in London on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

His condition worsened on Monday and he was moved to the intensive care unit as a precaution, Downing Street said on Monday evening, adding that he remains conscious.

Officials said the British prime minister is in ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

(With agency inputs)

