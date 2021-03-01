IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine blueprint, technical know-how
All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)(AP)
All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)(AP)
world news

Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine blueprint, technical know-how

  • Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic
READ FULL STORY
AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:50 PM IST

In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is operating at just a quarter of its capacity.

It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of Covid-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. But that knowledge belongs to the large pharmaceutical companies who produce the first three vaccines authorized by countries including Britain, the European Union and the US — Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The factories are all still awaiting responses.

Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic that already has claimed nearly 2.5 million lives. Pharmaceutical companies that took taxpayer money from the US or Europe to develop inoculations at unprecedented speed say they are negotiating contracts and exclusive licensing deals with producers on a case-by-case basis because they need to protect their intellectual property and ensure safety.

Critics say this piecemeal approach is just too slow at a time of urgent need to stop the virus before it mutates into even deadlier forms. Last month, WHO called for vaccine manufacturers to share their know-how to “dramatically increase the global supply.”

“If that can be done then immediately overnight every continent will have dozens of companies who would be able to produce these vaccines,” said Abdul Muktadir, whose Incepta plant in Bangladesh already makes vaccines against hepatitis, flu, meningitis, rabies, tetanus and measles.

All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. Nearly 80% of the vaccines so far have been administered in just 10 countries, according to WHO. More than 210 countries with a collective population of 2.5 billion haven’t received a single shot.

The deal-by-deal approach also means that some poorer countries end up paying more for the same vaccine than richer countries. South Africa, Mexico, Brazil and Uganda all pay different amounts per dose for the same AstraZeneca vaccine — more than governments in the European Union, according to studies and publicly available documents. AstraZeneca said in an email that the price of the vaccine will differ depending on factors such as production costs, where the shots are made and how much countries order.

“What we see today is a stampede, a survival of the fittest approach, where those with the deepest pockets, with the sharpest elbows are grabbing what is there and leaving others to die,” said Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS.

In South Africa, home to the world’s most worrisome Covid-19 variant, the Biovac factory has said for weeks that it’s in negotiations with an unnamed manufacturer with no contract to show for it. And in Denmark, the Bavarian Nordic factory has capacity to spare and the ability to make more than 200 million doses but is also waiting for word from the producer of a licensed coronavirus vaccine.

Governments and health experts offer two potential solutions to the vaccine shortage: One, supported by WHO, is a patent pool modeled after a platform set up for HIV, tuberculosis and hepatitis treatments for voluntary sharing of technology, intellectual property and data. But not a single company has offered to share its data or transfer the necessary technology.

The other, a proposal to suspend intellectual property rights during the pandemic, has been blocked in the World Trade Organization by the United States and Europe, home to the companies responsible for creating the vaccines described as the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus. That drive has the support of at least 119 countries among the WTO's 164 member states, and the African Union, but is adamantly opposed by vaccine makers.

Pharmaceutical companies say that instead of lifting IP restrictions, rich countries should simply give more of the vaccines they have to poorer countries through COVAX, the public-private initiative WHO helped create for equitable vaccine distribution. The organization and its partners delivered its first doses last week — in very limited quantities.

But rich countries are not willing to give up what they have. Earlier this month, Ursula Von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, used the phrase “global common good” to describe the vaccines. However, by the end of the week, the European Union had imposed export controls on vaccines, giving countries the power to stop shots from leaving their borders in some cases.

The long-held model in the pharmaceutical industry is that companies pour in huge amounts of money and research in return for the right to reap profits from their drugs and vaccines. At an industry forum last May, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla described the idea of sharing IP rights widely as “nonsense” and even “dangerous.” AstraZeneca’s chief Pascal Soriot said that if intellectual property is not protected, “there is no incentive for anybody to innovate.”

Thomas Cueni, director general of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, called the idea of lifting patent protections “a very bad signal to the future. You signal that if you have a pandemic, your patents are not worth anything.”

Advocates of sharing vaccine blueprints argue that, unlike with most drugs, taxpayers paid billions to develop vaccines that are now “global public goods” and should be used to end the biggest public health emergency in living memory.

“People are literally dying because we cannot agree on intellectual property rights,” said Mustaqeem De Gama, a South African diplomat who has been deeply involved in the WTO discussions.

Paul Fehlner, the chief legal officer for biotech company Axcella and a supporter of the WHO patent pool board, said governments that poured billions of dollars into developing vaccines and treatments should have demanded more from the companies they were financing from the beginning.

“A condition of taking taxpayer money is not treating them as dupes,” he said.

In a Feb. 3 interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading pandemic expert in the United States, said all options need to be on the table, including increasing aid, improving production capacity in the developing world and working with pharmaceutical companies to relax their patents.

“Rich countries, ourselves included, have a moral responsibility when you have a global outbreak like this,” Fauci said. “We’ve got to get the entire world vaccinated, not just our own country.”

It’s hard to know exactly how much more vaccine could be made worldwide if intellectual property restrictions were lifted, because the spare production capacity of factories has not been publicly shared. But Suhaib Siddiqi, former director of chemistry at Moderna, said that with the blueprint and technical advice, a modern factory should be able to get vaccine production going in at most three to four months.

“In my opinion the vaccine belongs to the public,” said Siddiqi, who is still active in the field. “Any company which has experience synthesizing molecules should be able to do it.”

Back in Bangladesh, the Incepta factory tried to get what it needed to make more vaccines in two ways, by offering its production lines to Moderna and by reaching out to a WHO partner. Moderna did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the Bangladesh plant, but its CEO, Stéphane Bancel, told European parliamentarians that the company’s engineers are fully occupied on expanding production in Europe.

“Doing more tech transfer right now could actually put the production and the increased output for the months to come at great risk,” he said. “We are very open to do it in the future once our current sites are running.”

Muktadir said he was also in discussions last May with CEPI, or the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, one of WHO’s partners in a global effort to buy and distribute Covid-19 vaccines fairly, but nothing came of it. CEPI spokesman Tom Mooney said the talks last year with Incepta didn’t raise interest, but that CEPI is still in discussions “about matchmaking opportunities including the possibility of using Incepta’s capacity for second wave vaccines.”

Muktadir said he fully appreciates the extraordinary scientific achievement involved in the creation of vaccines this year, wants the rest of the world to be able to share in it, and is willing to pay a fair price.

“Nobody should give their property just for nothing,” he said. “A vaccine could be made accessible to people — high quality, effective vaccines.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus vaccine world health organisation world trade organisation
Close
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
China, a crucial market for Boeing and the Max, was the first country to impose a ban on the aircraft after a crash in Ethiopia in March 2019.(File Photo / AP)
world news

China still has ‘major concerns’ about Boeing’s 737 Max planes

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Boeing’s China orders largely dried up in the past four years amid heightened tension between Washington and Beijing around trade and other areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
Pakistan has become one of the top emerging markets for the super-chilled fuel in recent years as domestic gas production has plateaued, forcing the nation to import cargoes. In this picture the Petronet LNG Dahej Terminal can be seen.(HT Archive/For Representative Purposes Only)
world news

Pakistan hopeful of saving $3 billion in 10 years with Qatar new gas deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The agreement, signed last Friday, will save the state $317 million annually due to the reduced price of the gas compared to the 2015 agreement between the two countries, according to Nadeem Babar, Prime Minister Imran Khan's adviser on petroleum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this file photo released Jan. 16, 2021, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a missile is launched in a drill in Iran. The Biden administration’s early efforts to resurrect the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are getting a chilly early response from Tehran. Though few expected a breakthrough in the first month of the new administration, Iran’s tough line suggests a difficult road ahead.(Iranian Revolutionary Guard/Sepahnews via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Clock is ticking for Joe Biden if he wants to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran

ANI, Cyprus
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
For his part, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran would only return to compliance if the US first lifted economic sanctions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
The sudden decline in birth rate comes in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Beijing over reports of mass internment and coerced population control of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang. (Representative Image)(REUTERS/ FILE)
world news

Xinjiang's birth rate drops sharply as focus grows on Uyghur genocide

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The figures, which run up until 2019, cited by Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP), show a decrease in birth rate by around two-thirds within two years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Twenty-two pigs have already been culled in efforts to curb the outbreak, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Kitingan in a statement on Sunday. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Malaysia to cull 3,000 pigs after African swine fever discovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The disease was detected in at least 300 pigs in three districts - Pitas, Kota Marudu and Beluran - after a reported case involving the death of a wild boar last month, according to a World Organisation for Animal Health alert issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
The report said that just $1.2 billion of the $7.8 billion went to pay for buildings and vehicles that were used as intended.(AP)
world news

US wasted billions on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The US public is weary of the nearly 20-year-old war and President Joe Biden is reviewing a peace deal his predecessor, Donald Trump, signed with the Taliban a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-armed missile designed to evade US defenses roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing in this file photo from 2019. (AP Photo)
world news

China builds system to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The US in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernisation as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new US nuclear arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
Jharkhand concluded Covid-19 vaccine dry run successfully in six districts on Saturday.HT PHOTO(HT_PRINT)
world news

UK confident of vaccine supply, minister Zahawi says

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Zahawi said the United Kingdom's vaccine rollout would accelerate in March - at around twice the rate of the past 10 weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.(Reuters)
Suu Kyi was initially charged with illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar court files 2 more charges against Suu Kyi; protesters march again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Suu Kyi looked well as she took part in a court hearing via video conferencing in the capital, Naypyitaw, and she asked to see her legal team, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)(AP)
All over the world, the supply of coronavirus vaccines is falling far short of demand, and the limited amount available is going to rich countries. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)(AP)
world news

Countries call on drug companies to share vaccine blueprint, technical know-how

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:50 PM IST
  • Across Africa and Southeast Asia, governments and aid groups, as well as the WHO, are calling on pharmaceutical companies to share their patent information more broadly to meet a yawning global shortfall in a pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on October 2, 2019.(Reuters Photo)
Activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on October 2, 2019.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Khashoggi killing: White House official explains why MBS not sanctioned

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The US last week released fresh declassified file on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the Saudi kingdom and the crown prince.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Car rally near Toronto hails Indo-Canadian collaboration in Covid vaccine supply
Car rally near Toronto hails Indo-Canadian collaboration in Covid vaccine supply
world news

Car rally near Toronto hails Indo-Canadian collaboration in Covid vaccine supply

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:41 PM IST
A rally involving nearly 350 cars was held in the township of Brampton in Greater Toronto Area on Sunday to mark the cooperation between New Delhi and Ottawa over the supply of made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to Canada
READ FULL STORY
Close
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court following a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia in this file photo.(REUTERS)
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at court following a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia in this file photo.(REUTERS)
world news

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's extradition to US enters final round

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Meng's defence lawyers are set to assert that abuses by Canada and the United States have denied her the right to a fair process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People giving swab samples at Civil Hospital as testing for Covid-19 increases due to a spike in cases around NCR, in Gurugram, India on February 28, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
People giving swab samples at Civil Hospital as testing for Covid-19 increases due to a spike in cases around NCR, in Gurugram, India on February 28, 2021. (HT PHOTO)
world news

India Covid-19 cases may rise as summer will force people indoors: Expert

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:51 PM IST
The warning came from Toronto-based Prabhat Jha, epidemiologist at University of Toronto’s Unity Health St Michael Hospital and executive director of Centre for Global Health Research
READ FULL STORY
Close
Icons for ByteDance Ltd.'s Xigua Video app, top left, and the Kuaishou Technology app, top second left, on a smartphone in Hong Kong, China. (Bloomberg)
Icons for ByteDance Ltd.'s Xigua Video app, top left, and the Kuaishou Technology app, top second left, on a smartphone in Hong Kong, China. (Bloomberg)
world news

China developing tech to address personal information protection 'loopholes'

Reuters, Beijng
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:53 AM IST
China's regulators have in recent months forged ahead with a crackdown on the country's technology giants, criticising and punishing them on areas ranging from anti-competitive behaviour to violations of consumer rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac