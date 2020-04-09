Covid-19 cases near 4,500 in Pakistan, but Imran Khan won’t impose total lockdown

world

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:27 IST

The number of cases affected by coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Pakistan rose to 4,332 on Thursday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing concern that the situation “can further deteriorate”.

There was an increase of 248 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday, according to figures released by National Command and Control Centre, and quoted by news agency ANI. So far, 572 patients have recovered from the deadly disease in Pakistan, ANI reported.

Five people have died in the last 24 hours bringing the nation-wide toll to 64. Thirty-one patients are currently battling for life at healthcare centres, the news agency said.

The country’s Punjab province has more than 2,100 affected people.

Pakistan is making frantic efforts to tackle the pandemic. Prime Minister Khan once again warned the people to follow official guidelines on self-isolation or the virus would spread further.

“It is a misconception that this pandemic will not spread rapidly; it will become worse in the days to come. If we don’t take preventive measures, the deadly disease will rise in the country like it did in Europe and will create a lot of trouble for us,” Khan said.

He also said that the hospitals in Pakistan may not be able to cope with the patients, according to local media.

He, however, defended his decision to not impose total lockdown, saying over 50 million were below the poverty line in the country and they could die of hunger if such step is taken.

The Sindh province has reported as many as 1,128 cases, followed by 560 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 213 in Gilgit Baltistan, 212 in Balochistan, 102 in Islamabad and 28 in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The government has extended partial lockdown till April 14 and is constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.