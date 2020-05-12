Covid-19 death toll crosses 2.8 lakh worldwide, 80,000 fatalities in US alone: Global tally

world

Updated: May 12, 2020 15:38 IST

Coronavirus cases crossed 4.19 million worldwide on Tuesday while the global Covid-19 death toll hovers over 285,100, a Reuters tally stated.

The United States, Spain, the UK, Russia, Italy, France, Germany, Brazil, Turkey and Iran are the top 10 coronavirus-affected countries in the world.

Of over 4 million total global coronavirus cases, more than one million have been reported in the United States while over one million come from Europe from nations like Italy, Spain, France, the UK, among others.

When it comes to Covid-19 fatalities, the United States leads the global tally. Of over 2.8 lakh coronavirus deaths worldwide, the United States accounts for more than 80,000 fatalities.

Here’s taking a quick look at the countries with a high incidence of Covid-19 deaths in the world:

United States

With over 1.3 million total coronavirus cases, the US leads the global Covid-19 tally. According to the data shared by Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 dashboard, the country has reported 80,000 Covid-19 fatalities which is the highest in the world.

United Kingdom

More than 32,000 people have succumbed to death in the United Kingdom so far, Johns Hopkins University’s Covid-19 tally stated. Over 2.24 lakh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the UK till date.

Italy

The country has the third-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in the world with over 30,000 people killed due to the deadly infection. Italy has more than 2.19 lakh coronavirus cases, fifth-highest in the world.

Spain

The country has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world with over 2.27 lakh coronavirus people infected from coronavirus. Nearly 27,000 people in Spain have succumbed to death due to coronavirus.

France

The country has witnessed over 26,000 coronavirus fatalities till date. With over 1.7 lakh total coronavirus cases, it is among the top 10 worst hit nations in the world.

Russia on the other hand, which has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, has reported 2,116 Covid-19 deaths so far, the country’s coronavirus response centre said.

Russia reported 10,899 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total past that of Britain to 232,243, the third-highest total worldwide, news agency Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters, Johns Hopkins University)