Covid-19 deaths appear to slow down in Spain, UK not ready to lift lockdown: 10 points

world

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 16:44 IST

More than 2 million people have been infected by coronavirus across the world while over a lakh patients have lost their lives to the deadly contagion.

The coronavirus outbreak, that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has spread across continents to become a pandemic that has locked down more than half of the planet.

Here are the latest Covid-19 developments from all across the world:

1. The UK government is not considering lifting the coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown was imposed almost four weeks ago.

2. Wuhan virology lab chief denied that coronavirus originated from the institute, said the virus cannot be man-made. The institute rejected as “impossible” US theories that suggest it is the cradle of the pandemic.

3. Spain’s death toll appears to be slowing. On Sunday, the number of fatalities rose by 410, down from 565 on Saturday. This was the lowest daily increase in coronavirus fatalities for Spain in about a month.

4. The British government has said that the increase in Covid-19 deaths is “deeply worrying”. More than 15,000 people have died in Britain so far due to coronavirus.

5. The United States still accounts for the maximum number of coronavirus deaths in the world with 39,090 fatalities, followed by Italy (23,227), Spain (20,453), France (19,323) and Britain (15,464).

6. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “on top of things” following his battle with coronavirus, a senior government minister said on Sunday. The UK PM has been facing criticism for being “missing in action” at the beginning of the outbreak.

7. South Korea reported just eight new coronavirus infections, the lowest in two months. The country extended its social distancing policy on Sunday with some relaxation.

8. After the UAE threatened to review labour ties with countries refusing to take back their nationals amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan has started repatriating some of its citizens from the Arab nation.

9. Iran on Sunday announced that its Covid-19 death toll rose to 5,118, up by 87.

10. In a bid to salvage its hammered currency amid coronavirus lockdown, Sri Lanka has put a three-month ban on a wide range of imports. The country will lift its month-long coronavirus curfew on Monday.