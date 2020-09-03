Covid-19 health and frontline workers, Australian firefighters gain most votes for TIME’s 100 most influential people of 2020

world

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 13:19 IST

Time magazine conducted a readers’ poll via their social media accounts asking readers and subscribers to vote for the people who they think should make it to TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year 2020.

CEOs, world leaders and even sportspersons failed to acquire as many votes but it was essential workers who were at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus who received the highest approvals from readers and subscribers.

Healthcare workers acquired a large amount of approval from readers as well for the 100 most influential people of the year list for their efforts and being the first line of defence against the coronavirus.

Firefighters from Australia also got huge approval from readers for their contribution towards controlling one of most destructive natural hazards in the country .

Few political movements also were voted highly by the readers as per the rating displayed on the magazine’s voting portal.

The Black Lives Matter movement garnered 53% votes and Nathan Law, pro-democracy activist, also garnered huge approval among the TIME membership leaders.

Contenders ranged from world leaders like Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister Narendra Modi, French president Emmanuel Macron, German vice-chancellor Angela Merkel and Korean president Moon Jae-In to CEOs of the tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Sundar Pichai of Google, Jack Dorsey of Twitter, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Tim Cook of Apple.

Filmmakers Ava Duvernay and Bong-Joon Ho, actors Viola Davis, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan and comedian Ali Wong were also in contention along with US footballer and world cup winner Megan Rapinoe, NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Who should be on the 2020 #TIME100 list? Cast your vote for the people who have had the greatest influence this year https://t.co/ZKvjtwEM80 pic.twitter.com/vFav7Shurs — TIME (@TIME) September 1, 2020

The lowest approval ratings were handed out to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Chinese premier Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin. Politicians from the US like Senator Alexandria-Ocasio Cortes, Democratic Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Ohio’s Republican governor Mike Dewine, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also did not garner as many votes. Pop culture icons like Billie Ellish, Halsey, Korean boy band BTS and Korean girl band Blackpink also did not garner as many approval as frontline workers

TIME Magazine’s voting for who will be among the 100 most influential people of 2020 is still ongoing. The magazine releases a list of 100 most influential people of the year every year to reflect upon personalities who were in news and have left a major imprint with their work on the world or the countries from where they belong.