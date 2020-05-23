e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 infected children may be less contagious than adults: UK scientists

Covid-19 infected children may be less contagious than adults: UK scientists

Covid-19: Serological studies are starting to be available on child infection history, with some suggesting low rates of infection, according to scientists involved in the UK study.

world Updated: May 23, 2020 07:22 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
Reuters | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi
London
The scientists said a robust testing and tracing system would be needed for schools to fully reopen.
The scientists said a robust testing and tracing system would be needed for schools to fully reopen.(Reuters File / Representative Photo )
         

Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests that children may have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said.

The group of scientists concluded “that there was some evidence that children had milder symptoms than adults but that evidence on susceptibility and transmission was as yet unclear and recommended consideration of additional data gathering.”

“Evidence remains inconclusive on both the susceptibility and infectivity of children, but the balance of evidence suggests that both may be lower than in adults,” the scientists said in papers submitted to the British government up to end of April.

“Serological studies are starting to be available on child infection history, with some suggesting low rates of infection,” the scientists said.

The scientists said a robust testing and tracing system would be needed for schools to fully reopen.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In