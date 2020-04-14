e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Prince Charles lauds British-Sikhs’ role in Covid-19 fight in Vaisakhi message

Prince Charles lauds British-Sikhs’ role in Covid-19 fight in Vaisakhi message

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, who recovered from his COVID-19 diagnosis last month, said he can only imagine the “great sadness” as the event cannot be celebrated in the usual way as he lauded the vital role being played by the community on the frontlines of the crisis.

world Updated: Apr 14, 2020 09:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
London
In this handout photo provided by Clarence house, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photo at Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral Estate, Scotland, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
In this handout photo provided by Clarence house, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for a photo at Birkhall, their home on the Balmoral Estate, Scotland, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP File )
         

Prince Charles on Monday issued a video message to convey his “lakh lakh vaidhaiyan” to the Sikh community in the UK and across the Commonwealth on the occasion of Vaisakhi and praised the “selfless service” of the British-Sikh community in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, who recovered from his COVID-19 diagnosis last month, said he can only imagine the “great sadness” as the event cannot be celebrated in the usual way as he lauded the vital role being played by the community on the frontlines of the crisis.

“In these challenging times, the Sikh community is making an extraordinary and invaluable contribution to the life of this country and to so many others, just as it has always done,” he said in his message which he opens with “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh”.

The royal goes on to wish Sikhs a “happy, safe and peaceful” Vaisakhi, as the festival which celebrates the birth of the Khalsa and speaks of all the heartwarming reports of different faith communities pulling together to offer each other support and friendship in these challenging times.

In the message issued by his Clarence House office, he notes: “In the United Kingdom, as elsewhere, Sikhs are playing a vital role on the frontline of this crisis, whether in hospitals or other key roles, or through the remarkable work that is being done by gurdwaras to support local communities and the most vulnerable.

“In all this, it seems to me, Sikhs so marvellously embody the values on which Guru Nanak founded your religion, over five centuries ago: hard work, respect and selfless service to those less fortunate than yourselves.” He said that both he and his wife, Camilla – Duchess of Cornwall, are grateful for all the Sikh community’s “outstanding efforts”.

“At the same time, I know that many of you are suffering personally from the cruel effects of this pernicious virus, or tragically have lost those you love. I can only say that my heart goes out to you under such very difficult circumstances,” he said.

Vaisakhi will not be marked with the customary large gatherings and melas in different parts of the UK this year as the community is urged to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, with all events cancelled.

London’s annual Vaisakhi on the Square held at Trafalgar Square, scheduled for next Saturday, was cancelled.

A similar mega Vaisakhi event held at Handsworth Park in Birmingham, one of the cities with the UK’s largest Sikh population, stands cancelled amid the lockdown, with celebrations in Leicester, Southall and Gravesend also called off.

The events at annual Vaisakhi events, including colourful street processions in the form of nagar kirtans, feeding the community with langars as well as cultural activities including the traditional Sikh martial art of Gatka, have been replaced by a focus on community service to help the vulnerable during the lockdown.

tags
top news
Covid-19 lockdown extended till May 3, announces PM Modi
Covid-19 lockdown extended till May 3, announces PM Modi
India’s Covid-19 cases surge past 10,000, death toll at 339
India’s Covid-19 cases surge past 10,000, death toll at 339
LIVE| PM Modi extends nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till May 3
LIVE| PM Modi extends nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till May 3
‘No greater patriotism than persistence’: Sonia Gandhi thanks Covid-19 warriors
‘No greater patriotism than persistence’: Sonia Gandhi thanks Covid-19 warriors
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Not the same India’: Maruti sure demand for vehicles to rise post lockdown
‘Not the same India’: Maruti sure demand for vehicles to rise post lockdown
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
PUBG Mobile: Most common mistakes newbies make
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: How India has fared, Rapid Test Kit shipment delayed | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news