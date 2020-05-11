e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: US Vice Prez Pence to not self-quarantine after aide tests positive

Covid-19: US Vice Prez Pence to not self-quarantine after aide tests positive

There are at least 1,328,201 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 79,508 people have died in the US from the virus.

world Updated: May 11, 2020 06:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Another official said that United States Vice President Mike Pence schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he is not doing a full self-isolation.
Another official said that United States Vice President Mike Pence schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he is not doing a full self-isolation. (AP file photo)
         

United States Vice President Mike Pence is not planning to undergo self-quarantine after his aide tested positive for coronavirus, said his spokesperson, adding that Pence plans to be in at the White House on Monday.

Devin O’Malley, the vice president’s spokesman, said Pence “will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” CNN reported.

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” O’Malley said in a statement.

Another official said that Pence schedule will probably be on the lighter side for the next few days but he is not doing a full self-isolation.

This comes after Katie Miller, the vice president’s press secretary, was notified Friday about the result of her coronavirus test, Washington Post reported. She is the second White House to be tested positive for lethal infection.

On Thursday, the White House acknowledged the positive test result for a member of the U.S. military who works on the White House campus and added that Trump and Pence had since tested negative.

There are at least 1,328,201 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 79,508 people have died in the US from the virus.

tags
top news
Ensure adherence to guidelines: Govt to states ahead of PM meet
Ensure adherence to guidelines: Govt to states ahead of PM meet
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
Covid may have originated from recombined bat, pangolin coronaviruses
Covid may have originated from recombined bat, pangolin coronaviruses
Security forces on red alert over terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert over terror bombing threat in Kashmir
‘All of India praying’: Leaders wish ex-PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
‘All of India praying’: Leaders wish ex-PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
25 Chinese items may face extension of dumping duty
25 Chinese items may face extension of dumping duty
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In