e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins Phase-3 trial with 60k people

Covid-19 vaccine: Johnson & Johnson begins Phase-3 trial with 60k people

With the move, J&J becomes the tenth maker globally to conduct a Phase 3 trial against Covid-19, and the fourth in the US.

world Updated: Sep 24, 2020 06:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
The vaccine is based on a single dose of a cold-causing adenovirus, combined with a part of the new coronavirus called the spike protein that it uses to invade human cells.
The vaccine is based on a single dose of a cold-causing adenovirus, combined with a part of the new coronavirus called the spike protein that it uses to invade human cells.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it was entering the final Phase 3 stage of its Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial following positive results in earlier stages.

The trial will seek to enroll up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world, the company and the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), which is providing funding, said.

With the move, J&J becomes the tenth maker globally to conduct a Phase 3 trial against Covid-19, and the fourth in the US. The company, which is developing the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis through its subsidiary Janssen, said it anticipated the drug would be ready for emergency approval by early 2021 if proven effective.

“As Covid-19 continues to impact the daily lives of people around the world, our goal remains the same - leveraging the global reach and scientific innovation of our company to help bring an end to this pandemic,” said Alex Gorsky, the company’s chairman and CEO.

Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “Four Covid-19 vaccine candidates are in Phase 3 clinical testing in the US just over eight months after Sars-CoV-2 was identified. This is an unprecedented feat for the scientific community made possible by decades of progress in vaccine technology.”

The US has given J&J about $1.45bn in funding under Operation Warp Speed. The vaccine is based on a single dose of a cold-causing adenovirus, combined with a part of the new coronavirus called the spike protein that it uses to invade human cells.

J&J used the same technology in its Ebola vaccine which received marketing approval from the European Commission in July.

The company said it was poised to imminently publish the results from an earlier stage of the trial on a medical preprint site.

tags
top news
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Nationwide protest against farm bills begins from today
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Officer from Varanasi set to be first woman pilot to fly Rafale
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Knights wilt as Sharma leads charge of the champions
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Covid vaccine to be widely available by April, says CDC chief
Ball now in Bombay House’s court as Shapoorji Pallonji group eyes an exit
Ball now in Bombay House’s court as Shapoorji Pallonji group eyes an exit
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In