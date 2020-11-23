Covid-19 winter plan: All you need to know about UK’s 3-tier system starting December 2

world

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the Covid-19 winter plan in House of Commons, unveiling the three-tiered system which will be enforced in the country once national restrictions end on December 2. The UK government published its plan aimed at suppressing the spread of infection while enabling life to return “closer to normal”.

The Johnson government said that the winter plan will minimise damage to the economy and society, jobs and livelihoods. In its winter plan summary, the government stated that lifting national restrictions has become possible because the ongoing restrictions have slowed the spread of the virus and eased the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS).

On December 2, shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector will reopen regardless of tier. The winter plan also provides for the resumption of collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports. According to the plan, the stay at home requirement will end and travel will be allowed, subject to the guidance in each tier.

However, the government cautioned that the novel coronavirus is still present and that’s why a regional, tiered approach will be introduced. While Tier 1 indicates ‘medium alert, Tier 2 and Tier 2 indicate ‘high’ and ‘very high alert’ respectively.

Meeting friends and family

Other than single households or support bubbles, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet indoors or outdoors in Tier 1 region. Tier 2 will mandate no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet outdoors. For Tier 3, no mixing of households indoors, or most outdoor places, will be allowed apart from support bubbles.

Bars, pubs, and restaurants

For Tier 1, the government has directed that the venues must be table service only and they must stop taking orders at 10pm and must close by 11pm. In Tier 2 zones, pubs and bars must be closed, unless they are operating as restaurants. Under the plan, hospitality venues will be allowed to only serve alcohol with substantial meals. Hospitality will remain closed in Tier 3, with the exception of sales by takeaway, drive-through or delivery.

Wedding and funerals

As many as 15 guests will be allowed for weddings, civil partnerships and wedding receptions, while 30 people will be permitted for funerals in Tier 1 and Tier 2. The guidance remains the same for Tier 3, but wedding receptions won’t be allowed.

Large Events - Elite Sport, Live Performances & Business

In Tier 1, large events will be open to the public but limited to 50 per cent capacity or 4,000 people outdoors and 1,000 indoors, whichever is lower. It will remain the same for Tier 2 but the limit on outdoors will go down to 2000. It won’t be allowed for Tier 3 except Drive-in events.