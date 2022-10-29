Home / World News / Millions back in lockdown as China doubles down on zero-Covid policy: 6 points

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:18 AM IST

Covid In China: China reported 1,658 new Covid infections on Friday, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic.

Covid In China: Commuters wearing face masks ride scooters along a street in the central business district in Beijing.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Many cities across China have gone into lockdown as the country continues its strict zero-Covid policy. Wuhan where the coronavirus was first recorded is among 28 cities across China that are implementing some degree of lockdown measures amid Covid spike.

China reported 1,658 new Covid infections on Friday, of which 377 were symptomatic and 1,281 were asymptomatic compared with 1,506 new cases a day earlier. China's capital Beijing reported 20 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases during the same time.

Here are 6 points on Covid spike and lockdown in China's cities:

  1. More than 800,000 people in one district in Wuhan have been told to stay at home until 30 October.
  2. Zhengzhou, home to the world's largest iPhone manufacturing plant, has also been affected owing to the Covid spike.
  3. Around 207 million people are affected in regions across China because of Covid that are responsible for almost a quarter of China's GDP.
  4. China's president Xi Jinping said earlier this month that there would be no easing up of the zero-Covid policy. Xi Jinping called it a "people's war to stop the spread of the virus" during the ruling Communist party meet.
  5. Across China, around 200 lockdowns have been implemented in recent days, Reuters reported.
  6. In-person schooling and dining in at restaurants have been suspended in the southern Chinese hub of Guangzhou.
china coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
