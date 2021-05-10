Thailand halts entry of foreigners from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal over Covid variant
BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday barred the entry of foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh in a bid to keep out the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in India, its foreign ministry said.
The measure follows the detection of the variant in two Thai nationals returning from Pakistan during testing conducted in government quarantine. The ban follows similar moves by other countries in the region.
