Home / World News / Thailand halts entry of foreigners from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal over Covid variant
File photo for representation. (Bloomberg)
File photo for representation. (Bloomberg)
world news

Thailand halts entry of foreigners from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal over Covid variant

The measure follows the detection of the variant in two Thai nationals returning from Pakistan during testing conducted in government quarantine.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 05:34 PM IST

BANGKOK, May 10 (Reuters) - Thailand on Monday barred the entry of foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh in a bid to keep out the highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first found in India, its foreign ministry said.

The measure follows the detection of the variant in two Thai nationals returning from Pakistan during testing conducted in government quarantine. The ban follows similar moves by other countries in the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thailand nepal coronavirus bangladesh + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.