Covid-19 cases fall globally except in Europe; Africa records largest decline: WHO

The number of newly reported cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) worldwide fell last week, indicating a steady downward trend, the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed on Wednesday.

According to the WHO's latest assessment, there were a total of 3.1 million new Covid-19 cases last week and about 54,000 deaths, registering.a fall of 9% in fresh infection cases. The fatalities were roughly similar to the weekly death toll in the previous week.

The WHO also noted that all the regions across the world reported a decline in cases except Europe, where the numbers of cases this week were almost similar to the corresponding previous week.

According to the data, the largest decline in cases was in the African region, where the infection fell by about 43%. Middle East and Southeast Asia logged a dip in their Covid-19 cases by about 20%.

In the Americas and the Western Pacific there was nearly decline of 12% in the cases of infections.

Countries around the world reported a surge in daily Covid-19 cases earlier this year. During the surge, daily cases soared above record levels as the surge was mainly led by the Delta variant of Covid-19, a highly contagious mutation of the virus.

In India as well, the infection rate had risen exponentially, bringing the healthcare system to its knees. However, the number has gone down and is declining steadily.

On Wednesday, the country registered 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours. At present, active infections account for less than 1% of total cases and currently stands at 0.73%, the lowest since March 2020.