Covid-19 in China: Shanghai logs 3,200 confirmed cases, the highest in a day
BEIJING: Shanghai on Friday logged a record high in symptomatic Covid-19 infections but posted a marginal drop in the number of overall cases as the city continued to battle the outbreak.
Although Shanghai’s total number of 23,000 infections on Friday were down from more than 27,000 the previous day, the number of symptomatic cases shot up to 3,200 from 2,573 a day earlier, the health authorities said.
Overall, the mainland reported 3,472 locally-transmitted confirmed infections and 20,694 asymptomatic carriers for Thursday.
Around 20 million of Shanghai’s 25 million residents are still confined to their homes or neighbourhoods, a state media report said, according to the three-tier lockdown categories implemented in the city.
The categories are defined as “locked down”, “controlled” or “precautionary” and are based on the screening results, the risk situation, and the number of cases in the past two weeks.
Shanghai has started to carry out citywide Covid-19 nucleic acid testing in nursing homes to minimise infection risk because seniors are a special group who need greater protection amid the epidemic, state-run Global Times quoted local authorities as saying on Friday.
The problem could become serious as the rate of vaccination among China’s elderly is low.
Vice mayor Peng Chenlei said on Friday that Shanghai has been making efforts to coordinate sufficient venues including sites from neighbouring cities for centralised quarantine for close contacts of Covid-19 patients.
“But he (Peng) admitted that the authorities still have to improve shortcomings and encouraged residents to provide supervision and advice,” the report said.
Since the lockdown started, residents have struggled to get food and urgent medical care amid China’s zero-infection policy.
Some of those who have been locked down in Shanghai since last month - during the initial targeted lockdowns that have continued after the entire city was sealed - have vented frustration on social media through videos and photos.
Some of the more shared topics have been censored but not before the posts were widely circulated or started discussion chains.
Most such topics were about supply bottlenecks and poor conditions at central quarantine zones.
On Friday, reports from the city said most of Shanghai’s shops remained closed, except for some with half-opened shutters from which goods were being carried to waiting delivery drivers.
“The city has converted residential buildings into quarantine centres but that is sparking protests from angry neighbours worried about higher risks of infection,” agency reports said.
In one live-streamed video, according to an AFP report, a woman can be heard weeping and asking, “why are they taking an old person away?” as officials appeared to put someone into a car.
-
'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her
Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children. Following her divorce with Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakisran and settled in London.
-
China holds military drills as US delegation visits Taiwan
China on Friday deployed fighter aircraft, bombers and warships around self-ruled Taiwan as a visiting US Congressional delegation signalled support for the island, a tour termed by Beijing as “provocative” and raising tension in the region. China conducted the multi-forces drill in and over the area around Taiwan and the East China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said on Friday.
-
Ukraine war: Russia warns of bigger attacks on Kyiv
Russia's defence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. It added that Russian troops hit a "military" factory outside Kyiv late Thursday using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles. On Thursday, Moscow accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb a village in Russia's Bryansk region -- not far from the border with Ukraine -- injuring eight people.
-
Defiance grows as China's Shanghai tries harder to check Covid spread
China's new move to turn residential buildings in Shanghai - the latest Covid hotspot - into quarantine centres has sparked a fresh controversy, reports said, as protests broke out among locals who were worried over the risk of getting infected. While there was no comment from the authorities, real estate group Zhangjiang Group, according to a Bloomberg report, said authorities had converted five of its vacant buildings into isolation facilities.
-
What Pak Army said on Imran Khan's 'nukes not safe' under Shehbaz Sharif's claim
Pakistani Army on Thursday rubbished former prime minister Imran Khan's allegations raising doubts over the country's capability to safeguard its nuclear assets. During a roadshow in Peshawar on Wednesday, Khan who was ousted after the recent no-confidence motion against his government, questioned whether Pakistan's nuclear weapons were safe in the hands of what he called "robbers" and "thieves", referring to the newly elected Shehbaz Sharif regime. Imran Khan further said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics