Covid-19: US health officials warn of false positive test results
US health officials are warning health professionals about the risk of false positive results with a widely used laboratory test for Covid-19 and flu.
The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert to Friday for health facilities using Roche’s cobas test for coronavirus and seasonal flu. The agency warned that problems with the test’s processing tubes could result in false diagnosis in people who are not actually infected.
Roche’s testing system is widely used to screen large batches of patient samples in hospitals and laboratories.
The FDA recommends health workers test samples multiple times to help assure accuracy. If the test delivers conflicting results it may indicate a problem and use should be discontinued, the agency says.
Uyghurs write to UK Parliament against human rights atrocities by China
Hong Kong high court releases 3 more activists on bail in cases involving 47
Russia accuses US of using IT to engage in unfair competition
Australia records first local Covid-19 case in 2 weeks
- Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.
Spanish police seize homemade narco-submarine being built on southern coast
- Spanish police said in a statement that police in Colombia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Portugal also were involved in the operation.
Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says
- Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.
Queen Elizabeth makes first appearance since Harry and Meghan interview
Biden admin to reconsider objections to H-1B visas during Trump regime
Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism
4 demonstrators killed as anti-coup protests intensify in Myanmar
India reviews AstraZeneca side effects after concerns in Europe
- New Delhi decided to conduct the review after several countries suspended rollout over blood clot fears even as the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jab.
Joe Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Former Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Rasheed Hajjul Akbar, arrested in Sri Lanka
Duty to support Muslims, says Ardern marking 2 yrs of Christchurch mosque attack
