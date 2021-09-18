Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Countries with highest vaccination numbers

India reached a new milestone on Friday by administering over 25 million (2.5 crore) doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a single day. The feat was achieved on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Friday was the fourth day that India has crossed the 10 million mark of daily doses in the past month. The previous record for single-day dose administration was set on August 31, with 12.87 million doses administered across India.

More than 5.85 billion doses have been administered so far across 184 countries, according to Bloomberg. The average daily vaccination stands at 31.1 million doses a day, Bloomberg further said.

When compared to other countries in the world, only China has administered vaccines to more number of people than India. Here's a look at global vaccination statistics based on data shared by health authorities of these countries:

China

The Chinese government said this week it had given more than 2.16 billion shots and that 1 billion Chinese people were fully vaccinated.

The Chinese government record further showed that 4,937,857 vaccine doses are being administered daily.

India

The over 25 million vaccine shots (administered on Friday) equals the entire population of Australia, is two-thirds the population of Canada, and five times the entire population of New Zealand, according to the central government.

The Union health ministry said on Saturday that the special drive had raised India's overall vaccinations to more than 790 million.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, has given at least one dose to more than 62% of eligible adults and two doses to about 21%.

United States

According to Bloomberg data, which is based on the numbers provided by the country's health authorities, 383 million doses have been given so far. In the last week, an average of 781,574 doses per day were administered.

Roughly half of the US population has been fully vaccinated, while 63.5 per cent people have received single dose.

Brazil

The South American country, which was hard hit by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April-May, has administred 216,611,648 doses of vaccines to its population. The data from Brazil's health authority shows that 1,811,626 doses are given every day on an average.

Brazil's 35.9 per cent of population is fully vaccinated, which 68.4 per cent have received one dose.

Japan

The island nation has administered 148,775,011 vaccine doses. The daily average is 1,211,318.

The fully vaccinated account for 52.8 per cent in Japan, whereas 65.1 per cent has received one shot.

Indonesia

Indonesia has administered 118,994,105 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to its population, with the daily average being 1,256,699.

The country has a long way to go to inoculate its population. As per the latest data, only 16.1 per cent of Indonesia's population is fully vaccinated, whereas 28.2 per cent has received one shot.

Germany

The country with the largest national economy in Europe has administered 104,949,545 vaccine shots. More than 62 per cent of its population is fully vaccinated, while 66.9 per cent has received one shot.

Germany is giving 198,618 vaccine shots daily.

The UK

The United Kingdom has given 92,732,958 vaccine shots so far. THe daily average here is 97,069.

A little over 66 per cent of the UK's population has been fully vaccinated; the percentage of people who have received single dose stands at 72.6.