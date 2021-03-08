Covid-19's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
- Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."
The outsized impact Covid-19 has had on women in some countries could result in an additional 10 million child marriages in this decade, according to a new analysis released Monday by Unicef.
"School closures, economic stress, service disruptions, pregnancy and parental deaths due to the pandemic are putting the most vulnerable girls at increased risk of child marriage," said a study titled "Covid-19: A threat to progress against child marriage."
That trend, if confirmed, would represent a serious retreat from recent years of progress against child marriage.
In the last 10 years, according to the study, the proportion of young women globally who were married as children had declined by 15 percent, from nearly one in four to one in five.
That progress "is now under threat," said the study, released on International Women's Day.
"Covid-19 has made an already difficult situation for millions of girls even worse," said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.
"Shuttered schools, isolation from friends and support networks, and rising poverty have added fuel to a fire the world was already struggling to put out."
Girls who marry in childhood, the study said, are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school. They face an increased risk of early and unplanned pregnancy, and maternal complications and mortality.
Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."
Meantime, pandemic-related travel restrictions and physical distancing have made it harder for girls "to access the health care, social services and community support that protect them from child marriage, unwanted pregnancy and gender-based violence," while making it more likely that they drop out of school.
In addition, families facing economic hardship may seek to marry off their daughters to ease financial burdens.
The report estimates that 650 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood, about half of them in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India or Nigeria.
Fore called for countries to reopen schools, implement legal reforms, ensure access to health and social services while providing measures to protect families.
By doing so, she said, "we can significantly reduce a girl's risk of having her childhood stolen through child marriage."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by US tensions, staff defections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
- Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Totally constitutional': China on altering Hong Kong's electoral reforms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s bullet train could become strategic concern for New Delhi
- The new high-speed rail connection is part of China’s ambitious plan of expanding connectivity across TAR, especially along border areas with India. Nyingchi is located less than 50km from the border with Arunachal Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in "burqa ban" vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth II stresses importance of friends, family during Covid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rights and wrongs of the LAC conflict clear: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci upbeat on vaccinations for US teens by autumn, younger children next year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Report says Japan planning to send armed forces to East China Sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France ramps up weekend Covid-19 vaccinations after slow start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death
- Chauvin's trial, one of the highest-profile criminal cases in Minnesota history, is taking place during a global pandemic that has had a dramatic impact.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China friends, but ‘rights and wrongs’ of border friction clear: Wang Yi
- India has consistently denied China’s allegation of provoking friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and have said that Chinese border troops were the first to trespass across the disputed boundary, triggering the faceoff and deaths of border troops on both sides.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox