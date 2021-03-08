IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
Girls who marry in childhood, the study said, are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school.(Representative image)
Girls who marry in childhood, the study said, are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school.(Representative image)
world news

Covid-19's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

  • Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:09 AM IST

The outsized impact Covid-19 has had on women in some countries could result in an additional 10 million child marriages in this decade, according to a new analysis released Monday by Unicef.

"School closures, economic stress, service disruptions, pregnancy and parental deaths due to the pandemic are putting the most vulnerable girls at increased risk of child marriage," said a study titled "Covid-19: A threat to progress against child marriage."

That trend, if confirmed, would represent a serious retreat from recent years of progress against child marriage.

In the last 10 years, according to the study, the proportion of young women globally who were married as children had declined by 15 percent, from nearly one in four to one in five.

That progress "is now under threat," said the study, released on International Women's Day.

"Covid-19 has made an already difficult situation for millions of girls even worse," said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.

"Shuttered schools, isolation from friends and support networks, and rising poverty have added fuel to a fire the world was already struggling to put out."

Girls who marry in childhood, the study said, are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school. They face an increased risk of early and unplanned pregnancy, and maternal complications and mortality.

Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."

Meantime, pandemic-related travel restrictions and physical distancing have made it harder for girls "to access the health care, social services and community support that protect them from child marriage, unwanted pregnancy and gender-based violence," while making it more likely that they drop out of school.

In addition, families facing economic hardship may seek to marry off their daughters to ease financial burdens.

The report estimates that 650 million girls and women alive today were married in childhood, about half of them in Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, India or Nigeria.

Fore called for countries to reopen schools, implement legal reforms, ensure access to health and social services while providing measures to protect families.

By doing so, she said, "we can significantly reduce a girl's risk of having her childhood stolen through child marriage."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
A drone operator flies his drone as Chinese drone maker DJI holds a demonstration to display an app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal, Canada. (Reuters File Photo )
A drone operator flies his drone as Chinese drone maker DJI holds a demonstration to display an app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal, Canada. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Game of drones: Chinese giant DJI hit by US tensions, staff defections

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:17 AM IST
DJI, founded and run by billionaire Frank Wang, said it made the difficult decision to reduce staffing in Palo Alto to reflect the company's "evolving needs".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Girls who marry in childhood, the study said, are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school.(Representative image)
Girls who marry in childhood, the study said, are more likely to experience domestic violence and less likely to remain in school.(Representative image)
world news

Covid-19's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • Isolation from family and friends can take "a heavy toll on their mental health."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi. (AFP)
Chinese state councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi. (AFP)
world news

'Totally constitutional': China on altering Hong Kong's electoral reforms

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:54 AM IST
On March 4, the National People's Congress in China announced that it would deliberate on amending the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, according to a statement from the bloc dated Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China claims the entire Indian state as part of south Tibet and has been rapidly developing infrastructure in the remote area of Nyingchi, which, like the rest of TAR, is not accessible to foreign journalists and diplomats.(Reuters)
China claims the entire Indian state as part of south Tibet and has been rapidly developing infrastructure in the remote area of Nyingchi, which, like the rest of TAR, is not accessible to foreign journalists and diplomats.(Reuters)
world news

China’s bullet train could become strategic concern for New Delhi

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:03 AM IST
  • The new high-speed rail connection is part of China’s ambitious plan of expanding connectivity across TAR, especially along border areas with India. Nyingchi is located less than 50km from the border with Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Council of Muslims in Switzerland called the vote a dark day for the community.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
The Central Council of Muslims in Switzerland called the vote a dark day for the community.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
world news

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in "burqa ban" vote

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:18 PM IST
The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo made available Sunday March 7, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo while signing her annual Commonwealth Day Message inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England, Friday March 5, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)(AP)
In this photo made available Sunday March 7, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo while signing her annual Commonwealth Day Message inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England, Friday March 5, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)(AP)
world news

Queen Elizabeth II stresses importance of friends, family during Covid pandemic

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:15 PM IST
The queen also paid tribute to the front-line workers helping in the fight against Covid-19 in Commonwealth nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wang reiterated the point he made to Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar during a phone conversation last week that the border dispute is not the entirety of the India-China ties.
Wang reiterated the point he made to Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar during a phone conversation last week that the border dispute is not the entirety of the India-China ties.
world news

Rights and wrongs of the LAC conflict clear: China

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:02 AM IST
India has consistently denied China’s allegation of provoking friction along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and has said that Chinese border troops were the first to trespass across the contested boundary, triggering the faceoff and deaths of border troops on both sides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We're going in the right direction. We just need to hang in there a bit longer," Fauci told CBS.(REUTERS)
"We're going in the right direction. We just need to hang in there a bit longer," Fauci told CBS.(REUTERS)
world news

Fauci upbeat on vaccinations for US teens by autumn, younger children next year

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The decline in cases had begun to plateau at 60,000 to 70,000 new infections per day, which Fauci said was not acceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this," Johnson said. (via Reuters)
"She must be released permanently so she can return to her family in the UK, and we continue to do all we can to achieve this," Johnson said. (via Reuters)
world news

Britain will do all it can to secure permanent release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe: PM

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:52 PM IST
"Pleased to see the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s ankle tag, but her continued confinement remains totally unacceptable," Johnson said on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monika Ruegsegger-Hurschler, National Councillor SVP, gives an interview at the meeting place of the supporters of the initiative to ban face coverings.(AP)
Monika Ruegsegger-Hurschler, National Councillor SVP, gives an interview at the meeting place of the supporters of the initiative to ban face coverings.(AP)
world news

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in 'burqa ban' vote

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a 51.2-48.8% margin, provisional official results showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo, a P-3C patrol plane of Japanese maritime self defense force flying over the disputed islets known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China in the East China Sea. (AFP Photo)
In this file photo, a P-3C patrol plane of Japanese maritime self defense force flying over the disputed islets known as the Senkaku islands in Japan and Diaoyu islands in China in the East China Sea. (AFP Photo)
world news

Report says Japan planning to send armed forces to East China Sea

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The Chinese Coast Guard has expanded its presence in the contested water near the Diaoyu Islands, known in Japan as the Senkakus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Needing to vaccinate 200,000 people a day to reach its targets, it's not clear whether the government will get enough doses to have a quick enough impact to avoid a new lockdown.( REUTERS)
Needing to vaccinate 200,000 people a day to reach its targets, it's not clear whether the government will get enough doses to have a quick enough impact to avoid a new lockdown.( REUTERS)
world news

France ramps up weekend Covid-19 vaccinations after slow start

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:29 PM IST
French authorities have come under criticism for the slow vaccination rollout, which has so far targeted the most vulnerable only. About 3.58 million people of France's 67 million population have received a first jab compared to neighbouring Britain, which is nearing 23 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jury selection begins March 8, 2021, for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death.(AP / File Photo)
Jury selection begins March 8, 2021, for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death.(AP / File Photo)
world news

Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • Chauvin's trial, one of the highest-profile criminal cases in Minnesota history, is taking place during a global pandemic that has had a dramatic impact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The foreign ministry said that anti-China politicians in the US have "undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-US relations".(REUTERS)
China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The foreign ministry said that anti-China politicians in the US have "undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-US relations".(REUTERS)
world news

India, China friends, but ‘rights and wrongs’ of border friction clear: Wang Yi

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • India has consistently denied China’s allegation of provoking friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and have said that Chinese border troops were the first to trespass across the disputed boundary, triggering the faceoff and deaths of border troops on both sides.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.(Reuters file photo)
Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million vaccine doses

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The schedule refers to the 160 million doses procured by the EU in November, before a deal last month to buy an additional 150 million shots both this year and next.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP