Crisis-hit Sri Lanka plans IMF talks on Monday for at least $4 bn aid: Report
Sri Lanka is planning to start the talk with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on April 18 to secure at least USD 4 billion in aid for the economy, said Sri Lanka Finance Minister, local media reported.
While responding to financial aid, Sri Lanka is asking from IMF, new Finance Minister, Ali Sabry said, "We may need 3-4 billion cash injections from external sources for the rest of the year," Colombo Page reported citing Sabry's interview with Bloomberg News.
He said that the burden of debt is now out of the equation as the aid they seek will be to support the balance of payment crisis and also for the continuous supply of fuel. So that the power cuts can be prevented and the industries could operate smoothly.
The island nation's Finance Minister further said that the country needs a social protection net to look after the poorest from high inflation.
According to Colombo Page, Sabry discussed the financial support that Sri Lanka is receiving from India. He said that India always said that they will help until Sri Lanka can stand on its own.
Minister Sabry expressed hope that Sri Lanka will be able to pull through with the help of China, India, IMF, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank (ADB).
He further said that it will be a very difficult time for the next 6-9 months or even a year. "These times are going to be very difficult going forward," Sabry was quoted as saying by Colombo Page.
Meanwhile, the World Bank said that Sri Lanka needs urgent policy measures to address its high levels of debt and debt service, reduce the fiscal deficit, and restore external stability.
The World Bank made this statement in its twice-a-year regional update.
The island nation's economy has been in a free fall since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector.
Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has affected its capacity to import food and fuel. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.
Released on Wednesday, the World Bank's latest 'South Asia Economic Focus Reshaping Norms: A New Way Forward' projects the region to grow by 6.6 per cent in 2022 and by 6.3 per cent in 2023. The 2022 forecast has been revised downward by 1.0 percentage points compared to the January projection, mostly due to the impact of the war in Ukraine.
This comes as countries in South Asia are already grappling with rising commodity prices, supply bottlenecks, and vulnerabilities in financial sectors. The war in Ukraine will amplify these challenges, further contributing to inflation and deteriorating current account balances.
-
Pfizer’s third Covid shot boosts antibodies in kids 5 to 11
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said a third dose of their Covid vaccine increased antibodies against the omicron strain by 36-fold in a clinical trial in younger school-aged kids. In the trial, 140 kids ages 5 to 11 were given a third shot of a 10 microgram dose of the vaccine about six months after their second dose. The third shot was well tolerated and no new safety signals were observed, the companies said.
-
Floods in South Africa's Durban area kill more than 300
Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 306 people in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days. The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing, officials said Thursday. The damage to Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area is estimated at $52 million, eThekwini Mayor Mxolosi Kaunda said Thursday.
-
Will Bajwa seek extension after his term ends? Pakistan Army replies: Report
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is neither asking for an extension nor will he accept it, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday denying speculations whether the incumbent general wanted another term in office, Pakistan news daily Dawn reported.
-
Russia warns of nuclear buildup if Finland, Sweden join NATO
Russia threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in and around the Baltic Sea region if Finland and Sweden join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as tensions fueled by President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine spread. Both Finland and Sweden this week said they're stepping up consideration of the issue in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Deputy chief of Russia's Security Council and former president, Dmitry Medvedev said he hoped that “reason” would prevail and the countries would decide not to join the alliance.
-
'All sectors stagnant under Imran': Pak PM wants 'Pakistan speed' to fix economy
Shehbaz Sharif, sworn in Monday after former PM Imran Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament, is still finalising his cabinet but has called for "Pakistan speed" to hurry along development projects and fix the economy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics