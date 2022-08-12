Criticism as US regulator CDC loosens Covid guidelines: ‘Blood on hands…’
Over the last two years, the United States has seen coronavirus wreaking havoc while the world witnessed the worst of the pandemic in one of the world’s most developed nations. Amid the spread of virus and its mutation still a matter of concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has taken a step forward in loosening the restrictions.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta Massetti, PhD, MPH, MMWR author in a statement by the CDC. Stressing that the country has a better “understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation,” she added, “This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
In one of the important changes that have been announced, the new CDC guidelines say those exposed to the virus do not need to quarantine. Instead, in such cases, people have been told to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day. Also children exposed to Covid don’t have to get a negative test.
“These updates make it easier for schools to assess their risk and make necessary action to protect students and staff,” Greta Massetti. Staying at least six feet apart is no longer among the guidelines in a big shift, according to a CNN report.
However, the change in guidelines has drawn criticism. Eric Feigl-Ding, a top epidemiologist, has been tweeting sharp reactions. “Any @CDCgov employee working on COVID who does not agree with the @CDCDirector’s new COVID guidelines today should resign immediately. Or else your role in this anti-public health farce will be remembered in history that you did nothing when “the CDC has blood on its hands,” he wrote in a tweet.
He also drew contrast between the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the CDC guidelines. "BREAKING—the @US_FDA just advised people to perform repeat/serial testing following a negative result on any at-home #COVID19 antigen test, regardless **whether or not you have symptoms**. This now also totally destroys @CDCDirector’s bogus @CDCgov 5-day zero-test-exit rule."
In its new guidelines, the CDC has highlighted that if you test Covid positive, and you no longer have symptoms after five days, you can end the isolation.
Not just Eric Ding, others too are tweeting criticism. “The CDC has sidelined with the virus,” tweeted, Diana Zicklin Berrent.
Similar posts have been flooding Twitter after the CDC announced the latest change in Covid guidelines on Thursday.
-
Salman Rushdie had multiple stab wounds, says doctor who helped him
Salman Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds, including one to the right side of his neck, and was lying in a pool of blood under his body after he was attacked at an event here on Friday, according to a doctor who helped the Mumbai-born controversial author following the brutal assault. Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck on Friday while onstage in Chautauqua in Western New York, New York Police said.
-
Montenegro mass shooting leaves 12 dead, 6 injured
Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while another six were injured. Police at the scene in the western Montenegrin city of Cetinje declined to comment on the incident. The media reports said a man from Cetinje had opened fire at random in his neighbourhood after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six others.
-
Terrible day for authors everywhere, say Salman Rushdie’s peers after NY attack
Moments after the 75-year-old Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage in New York, several celebrated authors took to Twitter to express their concern. Stephen King, the author of several horror books, including 'It' and 'The Shining', took to Twitter and wrote 'I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.' The US senator of New York Chuck Schumer called the incident a 'shocking and appalling attack on freedom of speech and thought.'
-
Salman Rushdie is alive and airlifted to safety, says New York governor
British author Salman Rushdie, who was attacked and stabbed in the neck at a literary event on Friday in western New York state, is alive and has been airlifted to safety, said New York's governor Kathy Hochul. Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats, was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. Social media footage showed people rushing to Rushdie's aid and administrating emergency medical care.
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event: Top points to know
Mumbai-born author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage on Friday, minutes before he was set to give a lecture during an event in New York, United States. According to the latest information being shared by multiple news agencies, a man stormed the stage as the Mumbai-born author was being introduced by the anchor of the event. He then allegedly "punched and stabbed" Rushdie. His identity has not yet been released.
