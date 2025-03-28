Curfew in Nepal's Kathmandu as pro-monarchy protesters demanding restoration of Hindu kingdom clash with police

A curfew has been imposed following incidents of arson and vandalism carried out by pro-monarchy protesters in several parts of Kathmandu on Friday, local media reported. The Nepal Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-monarchy demonstrators who torched a house and tried to break security barricades, news agency PTI reported, citing witnesses. Riot police personnel take cover from stones hurled by pro-monarchist demonstrators during a protest demanding the restoration of Nepal's monarchy, which was abolished in 2008, saying the governments have failed to make any significant changes, in Kathmandu, Nepal, (Reuters)

The Kathmandu Post reported that several security personnel and protesters were injured in a clash at Tinkune during a protest calling for the restoration of the Hindu kingdom. The report, citing human rights organisations, said that both Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel, as well as protesters, sustained injuries.

Some of the injured are receiving treatment at Kantipur Hospital in Tinkune, it reported. The situation escalated when pro-monarchy protesters attempted to breach the designated security cordon, throwing stones at police. In response, security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, the report added.

PTI reported that the police also fired blank rounds after the situation went uncontrollable in the Tinkune area where thousands of monarchists chanted slogans such as "Raja aau desh bachau" (May King come to save the Country), "Down with corrupt government", and "We want monarchy back", demanding the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal.

Nepal violence updates: What happened?

Protesters waving Nepal’s national flag and holding pictures of former King Gyanendra Shah set fire to a house in Kathmandu’s Tinkune area and clashed with police while trying to break through barricades. They also pelted stones at security forces.

An eyewitness reported that one person was injured in the confrontation. To prevent further violence, hundreds of riot police were deployed as both pro- and anti-monarchy groups held separate demonstrations.

Several protesters were detained after attempting to march toward New Baneshwor, a restricted zone. The pro-monarchy rally saw participation from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party and other royalist supporters.

Nepal abolished its 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 through a parliamentary declaration, transitioning into a secular, federal democratic republic.

However, monarchists have been demanding its restoration, especially after former King Gyanendra called for public support in a video message on Democracy Day (February 19).

On March 9, pro-monarchy activists held a rally in support of Gyanendra, who had returned to Kathmandu after visiting religious sites. Some demonstrators also carried images of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath alongside the former king’s photographs.

Meanwhile, thousands of anti-monarchy protesters, led by the Socialist Front, gathered at Bhrikutimandap, chanting slogans like "Long live the republic," "Punish the corrupt," and "Down with monarchy." Political parties such as the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) and CPN-Unified Socialist backed the demonstration.

CPN-Maoist Centre chief Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and other leaders addressed a public meeting organized by the Socialist Forum at Bhrikutimandap.

