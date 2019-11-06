e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election, tweets viral photo

Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump’s Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
The single mother of two teens lost her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor after the snapshot of her gesture spread across media and the internet in 2017, bringing her insults and threats.
The single mother of two teens lost her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor after the snapshot of her gesture spread across media and the internet in 2017, bringing her insults and threats.(Photo: Twitter/julibriskman)
         

A cyclist who was fired after flipping the bird -- making a rude single-fingered gesture -- to US President Donald Trump’s motorcade has been elected to local office in Virginia.

Juli Briskman, whose one-handed salute was captured in an AFP photograph that went viral, beat the Republican incumbent to a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in state elections that saw Trump’s Republican party suffer a series of stinging defeats.

The single mother of two teens lost her job as a marketing analyst for a United States government and military subcontractor after the snapshot of her gesture spread across media and the internet in 2017, bringing her insults and threats.

But getting fired also opened “a lot of doors”, the 52-year-old told AFP during her campaign, including accepting an invitation to run for local office on the Democratic ticket.

That decision paid off on Tuesday night, as Briskman celebrated her victory in a tweet that linked to a copy of the image.

“Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors in #Algonkian District who backed me up today! So proud that we were able to #FlipLoudpun,” she wrote.

With 52 percent of the vote after 99 percent of precincts had reported, the result saw Republican Suzanne Volpe beaten into second place.

When fighting her campaign in Loudoun County -- the wealthiest in the US -- Briskman didn’t bring up the image that sparked her 15 minutes of fame unless homeowners started “talking about the administration” or commented on her bicycle pin.

Instead, the ultramarathon runner told AFP she wanted to show that there was “substance” behind her candidacy -- education, women’s rights, transportation and environmental issues -- and that she wasn’t “just the person that rode my bike one day and flipped off the president.”

Her success comes as Trump’s party also lost control of both chambers of the legislature in increasingly blue Virginia, US media including The New York Times projected.

Democrats will now hold all major statewide offices and rule the state assembly, a comprehensive consolidation of power not seen in the state since the 1990s.

tags
top news
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Delhi police protest darkest day... politically managed: Bar Council
Delhi police protest darkest day... politically managed: Bar Council
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Bangladesh can script history if they beat India in 2nd T20I
Bangladesh can script history if they beat India in 2nd T20I
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
The Taste with Vir: The return of Gaggan Anand
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election, tweets viral photo
Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election, tweets viral photo
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News