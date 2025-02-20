Czech Republic: 2 stabbed to death in knife attack at shopping centre

Two women died in a knife attack at a shopping centre in the Czech Republic, officials said on Thursday. Representative Image

Police said they detained a suspect who stabbed the two victims in a store in the city of Hradec Kralove, some 100 kilometers east of Prague on Thursday morning.

They initially said the two were injured, one of them seriously, but later said the two female victims have died. They were not identified.

Police said the suspect, a 16-year-old Czech national, was detained by police about 10 minutes after the attack about one 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the site. Police said they found a knife nearby.

Police say the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public.

No other details were immediately available.