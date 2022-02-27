Daily brief: Zelensky seeks support in ‘international brigade’ against Russia and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ukraine President Zelensky urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged foreigners to visit Ukrainian embassies in their respective countries and sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers to join the ongoing fight against invasion by the Russian military. Read more

Protests against Kerala govt’s high-speed rail corridor to intensify soon

With protests against the proposed high-speed rail corridor K Rail getting louder in Kerala, a group of affected people and those opposing it, K Rail Silverline Viruddha Janakiya Samiti, have decided to carry out a state-wide rally to gather support against the ambitious project of the Left Front government. Read more

Kharkiv back in Ukraine's control; Governor says Russian troops expelled

Russian troops blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, after which the govt warned people to cover windows. Watch here

Cooking oil prices to rise amid Russia-Ukraine war? Here's what we know so far

Amid a raging war between Russia and Ukraine, shipments of more than 3,50,000 tonnes of cooking oil to India are at risk as logistics and loadings remain stuck at various ports. Read more

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma goes past Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to reach unique T20I milestone

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most-capped T20I player when he appeared in his 125th game in the shortest format against Sri Lanka. Read more

Lock Upp premiere: Munawar Faruqui locks horns with Kangana Ranaut, says ‘dhamkiyan mat dijiye’. Watch

A new promo for Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is out ahead of the show's premiere on Sunday. Read more

Healthy dog treats, fresh off Yasmin Karachiwala's kitchen

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is always up for everything fitness and healthy. Read more

