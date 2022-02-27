Daily brief: Zelensky seeks support in ‘international brigade’ against Russia and all the latest news
Ukraine President Zelensky urges foreigners to join ‘international brigade’ to fight Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged foreigners to visit Ukrainian embassies in their respective countries and sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers to join the ongoing fight against invasion by the Russian military. Read more
Protests against Kerala govt’s high-speed rail corridor to intensify soon
With protests against the proposed high-speed rail corridor K Rail getting louder in Kerala, a group of affected people and those opposing it, K Rail Silverline Viruddha Janakiya Samiti, have decided to carry out a state-wide rally to gather support against the ambitious project of the Left Front government. Read more
Kharkiv back in Ukraine's control; Governor says Russian troops expelled
Russian troops blew up gas pipeline in Kharkiv, after which the govt warned people to cover windows. Watch here
Cooking oil prices to rise amid Russia-Ukraine war? Here's what we know so far
Amid a raging war between Russia and Ukraine, shipments of more than 3,50,000 tonnes of cooking oil to India are at risk as logistics and loadings remain stuck at various ports. Read more
IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma goes past Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to reach unique T20I milestone
Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most-capped T20I player when he appeared in his 125th game in the shortest format against Sri Lanka. Read more
Lock Upp premiere: Munawar Faruqui locks horns with Kangana Ranaut, says ‘dhamkiyan mat dijiye’. Watch
A new promo for Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is out ahead of the show's premiere on Sunday. Read more
Healthy dog treats, fresh off Yasmin Karachiwala's kitchen
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is always up for everything fitness and healthy. Read more
'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers
The pope said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children.
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 13 nations that have banned Russian flights from airspace
Finland, which borders Russia, and Belgium said on Sunday that it has closed its airspace for Russian planes. Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria have also closed their airspace, and in retaliation, Russia has closed its airspace for flights from the three countries.
Ukraine approaches International Court of Justice against Russia
Ukraine on Sunday approached the International Court of Justice against Russia to hold Russia accountable for its actions against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Russia must be accountable for “manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression”.
Watch: President Zelensky’s comedy show clip goes viral as Ukraine fights Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has become the Internet's favourite overnight after he refused to budge in front of Russian offensive. Old videos of his comedy show, dance show have gone viral while Ukraine continues to fight Russia.