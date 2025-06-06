David Beckham likely to receive knighthood soon. What will be his title?

Former England football star David Beckham is reportedly set to receive a knighthood in the upcoming King’s Birthday Honours list, marking a major milestone for the global sports icon. Britain's King Charles III, left speaks to former footballer David Beckham as they attend an event.(AP)

The former England captain, who already holds an OBE awarded in 2003, will be named a knight in the official list expected next week, according to The Sun.

David Beckham, who recently turned 50, has long been tipped for the honour over his football career and extensive charity work, particularly as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

What happens after David Beckam gets knighthood?

Should the honour be confirmed, he would formally become “Sir David”, while his wife, fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, would assume the courtesy title of “Lady Beckham.”

His path to knighthood was reportedly delayed after HMRC flagged concerns over an alleged tax avoidance scheme, which halted a planned honour in 2014. Speculation around the accolade reignited after Beckham’s 2013 retirement and reached new highs following the success of the Emmy-winning Beckham Netflix documentary.

During a conversation at the Chelsea Flower Show last month, King Charles appeared to make a cryptic reference to the upcoming honour, asking Beckham if he had “received his 50th birthday present,” to which the former footballer replied: “It was incredible, thank you, it was very kind.” The Queen added, “I’m glad you got the roses.”

Beckham, who earned 115 caps and captained England 59 times, is the only Englishman to score in three separate World Cups. His club career highlights include Manchester United’s legendary treble-winning season in 1999. After stints at Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan, he co-founded US team Inter Miami, helping bring international football stars stateside.

(with inputs from PA Media)