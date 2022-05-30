Day after Nepal plane went missing, crash site located, recue ops resume
A day after a Nepal plane - with 22, including 4 on board - had gone missing, the crash site has been “physically located”, the Nepal Army said on Monday morning. “Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.
The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane - with four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew - was on its way from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal when it went missing on Sunday morning.
The search and rescue ops had to be stopped on Sunday evening due to bad weather conditions.
Air safety concerns have been raised in the past as Nepal saw several tragedies.
-
Hundreds of flights cancelled on busy Memorial Day weekend in US
Hundreds of flights worldwide were canceled by Sunday evening, adding to the mounting number of scrubbed flights during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in the U.S. About 1,460 flights had been canceled as of 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations Friday and another 1,500 on Saturday. Nearly 450 of Sunday's cancellations involved aircraft scheduled to fly to or from U.S. cities.
-
Multiple explosions heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv after Zelensky's visit
Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday hours after a visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was making his first trip outside of the Kyiv region since the start of Russia's invasion, a Reuters journalist said. A large plume of dark smoke could be seen rising northeast of the city centre. Kharkiv has been subjected to Russian shelling in recent days after several weeks of relative quiet.
-
Search and rescue op for missing Nepal plane called off for day due to snowfall
The small plane of a local airline with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang in Mustang. The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal's Tara Air took off at 10.15am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson.
-
Missing Nepal's Tara Air plane found: Names of passengers and crew onboard
Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi and Vaibhawi Tripathi - four members of a family from Mumbai - are among 22 people onboard a small plane the Twin Otter 9N-AET belonging to Nepal's Tara Air that went missing on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Himalayan nation minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, reports suggest. Crew members: Captain Prabhakar Ghimire, co-pilot Utsav Pokharel and air hostess Kismi Thapa.
-
Nepal Tara Air flight mishap: A look at some plane crashes in Himalayan country
A Nepal Tara Airlines plane flying from Pokhara to Jomson went missing Sunday. 22 people were on board, including four Indians and two Germans. Air traffic control lost contact with the plane 15 minutes after it took off from Pokhara. The Indian embassy in Nepal has said officials are in touch with the families of four people from Mumbai who were on board the aircraft.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics