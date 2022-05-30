Day after Nepal plane went missing, crash site located, recue ops resume

A day after a Nepal plane - with 22, including 4 on board - had gone missing, the crash site has been “physically located”, the Nepal Army said on Monday morning. “Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed,” the spokesperson said in a tweet.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane - with four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew - was on its way from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal when it went missing on Sunday morning.

The search and rescue ops had to be stopped on Sunday evening due to bad weather conditions.

Air safety concerns have been raised in the past as Nepal saw several tragedies.

