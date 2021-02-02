IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / D-day for Navalny as court hearing begins. Here's a timeline of what has happened so far
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
world news

D-day for Navalny as court hearing begins. Here's a timeline of what has happened so far

Russia’s penitentiary service has asked the Simonovsky district court in Moscow to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:27 PM IST

Kremlin's biggest critic Alexei Navalny is facing a court hearing on Tuesday that can jail him for up to three and a half years. The prominent opposition leader is accused of violating the probation terms of his suspended sentence in a 2014 case. However, he alleges that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Also Read | Russian court orders Navalny to remain in jail ahead of trial

Russia’s penitentiary service has asked the Simonovsky district court in Moscow to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.

Here is what has happened so far:

August 2020

Navalny is hospitalised in Omsk after losing consciousness during a flight over Siberia. Navalny's spokeswoman claims the opposition leader was poisoned. Navalny was airlifted to a hospital in Berlin for treatment where German doctors said tests revealed that he was poisoned.

September 2020

German officials claim that the critic was attacked using a Novichok nerve agent, which is a Soviet-era chemical weapon. German chancellor Angela Merkel attacks Russian authorities and says Navalny is a victim of attempted murder. The chancellor made international calls for an investigation. Russian authorities deny claims of poisoning Navalny.

German doctors inform that Navalny is out of an artificial coma. Test results of German doctors claiming the use of the chemical weapon for poisoning are confirmed by France and Sweden. French President Emmanuel Macron questions Russia on 'attempted murder'.

Elections held in Russia where Navalny allies lead in Siberian cities.

Navalny posts video on Instagram confirming that he is now able to breathe properly.

End of the month, the critic is discharged by the hospital. The Kremlin invites him back to the country, however, his spokeswoman claimed all his assets have been frozen by the Russian government.

October 2020

Navalny accuses Putin of poisoning him and says he will not give the leader the pleasure of him being in exile.

December 2020

A recording is released by Navalny that shows a Russian FSB agent accepting that he tried to kill the Kremlin critic by placing the poison in his underpants. The recording was later denied as 'fake' by the agent. Navalny is served with the last warning by the Russian prison to fly back to Moscow before the deadline. The prison service was accused following the orders of the Kremlin.

Also Read | Russia court to weigh jailing Navalny as Putin battles dissent

January 2021

Navalny posts a video on Instagram informing about his return to the country. The critic flies back home. He is detained soon after landing at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. The arrests invoke severe condemnation from western countries as well as from within the country.

Navalny is remanded by a Russian judge in pre-trial detention for 30 days during a hasty court hearing for violating the terms of a suspended jail sentence. He urges the country to take to streets and protest against the decision in a video message.

Navalny posts video of Vladimir Putin's palace with underground ice rink, casino, swimming pool, theatre and something known as an aqua-disco. The video shared with the aim of encouraging more Russians to protest for his release has gained more than million views on YouTube.

Russians break into anti-Putin protests, more than 3000 protestors were detained by the Russian police for rallying for the release of Navalny. His wife Yulia Navalny is also detained by the police during the protest demanding his release.

February 2021

Russian prosecutor's office supports the request of the Russian prison authority to convert Navalny's suspended sentence into a real jail term.

The United States of America condemns the arrest of the Kremlin critic. In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "The U.S. condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight."

Russian court orders house arrest of Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh until March 23. Yarmysh is suspected of breaching Covid-19 protocol at a rally. Russian police detained more than 5000 protestors demanding Navalny's release.

A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny russia european union
app
Close
Wikipedia's new code of conduct bans harassment on and off the site.(AFP)
Wikipedia's new code of conduct bans harassment on and off the site.(AFP)
world news

Wikipedia launches new global rules to combat site abuses

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The online encyclopedia, which turned 20 years old last month, largely relies on unpaid volunteers to handle issues around users' behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The moves demonstrate that, just as Trump remade immigration policies from the White House, Biden can undo them with the stroke of a pen.(REUTERS)
The moves demonstrate that, just as Trump remade immigration policies from the White House, Biden can undo them with the stroke of a pen.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies

AP, San Diego
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The review of border security includes a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexican border cities for hearings in US immigration court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.(AP)
world news

D-day for Navalny as court hearing begins. Here's a timeline

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Russia’s penitentiary service has asked the Simonovsky district court in Moscow to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
The auction company says that the items have remained untouched in the basement of the family’s home.(HT Photo)
world news

Hitler’s toilet seat looted by US soldier during World War II up for auction

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:26 PM IST
According to the auction company, the family of the “enterprising” soldier has now decided to cash in on the two-piece wooden toilet seat with its lid removed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing executive orders strengthening access to affordable healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden tries to show US as democracy beacon post-Capitol riot

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Joe Biden seeks to fulfil a campaign pledge to dramatically reposition the US as a global leader following four years of a Trump foreign policy driven by an “America First” mantra. A policy marked by the frequent disparagement of democratic allies and the occasional embrace of authoritarian leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees work in a restaurant open for to-go or delivery orders only in Berlin, Germany. (AP)
Employees work in a restaurant open for to-go or delivery orders only in Berlin, Germany. (AP)
world news

Covid-19 impact: European economy contracts less than forecast in fourth quarter

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The growth figures underscored a rollercoaster year of freakish economic data, with a plunge of 11.7% in the second quarter, the biggest since statistics started in 1995, followed by a rebound of 12.4% in the third quarter in late summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In certain regions, vaccination centers are located in predominantly white neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP)
In certain regions, vaccination centers are located in predominantly white neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)(AP)
world news

Data points to Covid-19 vaccine shortfall for Black Americans

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • Between December 14 and January 14, nearly 13 million people received vaccines. The ethnicity of about half of those patients, is known. Of them, only 5.4 percent identified as Black, compared to 60.4 percent who identified as white, 11.5 percent as Hispanic and six percent as Asian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file picture from 2013, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs a.k.a RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The emblem of the hip-hop group which angered China can be seen in the background. (REUTERS)
In this file picture from 2013, Robert Fitzgerald Diggs a.k.a RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs during the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California. The emblem of the hip-hop group which angered China can be seen in the background. (REUTERS)
world news

Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The logo of the American group is a stylized "W". Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (AFP File)
Omar Saeed Sheikh. (AFP File)
world news

Pakistan Supreme Court orders Omar Saeed Sheikh to be moved to govt rest house

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The Supreme Court’s order to free Sheikh has been criticised by India and the US. The external affairs ministry’s spokesperson described it as a “travesty of justice” and said it reflected the “lack of any seriousness on the part of Pakistan on taking action on terror-related issues”
READ FULL STORY
Close
It has not been made public how many vaccines were sold, but police have traced where the vaccines ended up.(Reuters)
It has not been made public how many vaccines were sold, but police have traced where the vaccines ended up.(Reuters)
world news

Chinese police bust counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine ring

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Police swooped on several locations across Beijing and multiple cities in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong, seizing "more than 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccines on the spot," Xinhua said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden also plans to restore US asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.(Reuters image)
Biden also plans to restore US asylum protections, strengthen refugee processing and set up a task force to reunify families separated by Trump's border control policies.(Reuters image)
world news

US promises undocumented migrants equal access to Covid-19 vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • "It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine... once eligible under local distribution guidelines," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds up an image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
A demonstrator holds up an image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
world news

Suu Kyi's timeline: Myanmar's most famous political figure detained again

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 while she was detained in her lakeside home in Yangon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armoured vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building.(AP)
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with armoured vehicles blocking a road leading to the parliament building.(AP)
world news

12 burning questions about Myanmar military coup. Answered

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
What’s the army’s endgame and how will governments such as the US, Britain and China respond?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ocasio-Cortez said on an Instagram Live broadcast that she hid behind a bathroom door in her office on January 6, fearing for her life.(REUTERS)
Ocasio-Cortez said on an Instagram Live broadcast that she hid behind a bathroom door in her office on January 6, fearing for her life.(REUTERS)
world news

‘Survivor of sexual assault’: Ocasio-Cortez while recalling attack on US Capitol

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Congresswoman equated Republican calls to move on from the incident, in which five died and dozens of police were injured, to other forms of abuse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty Images)
world news

Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Sheikh to be moved to govt accommodation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Under house arrest, Sheikh will be allowed to meet his family from 8 am to 5 pm. He will be kept under strict surveillance. His access to phones and internet will also be restricted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP