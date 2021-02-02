Kremlin's biggest critic Alexei Navalny is facing a court hearing on Tuesday that can jail him for up to three and a half years. The prominent opposition leader is accused of violating the probation terms of his suspended sentence in a 2014 case. However, he alleges that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Russia’s penitentiary service has asked the Simonovsky district court in Moscow to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison.

Here is what has happened so far:

August 2020

Navalny is hospitalised in Omsk after losing consciousness during a flight over Siberia. Navalny's spokeswoman claims the opposition leader was poisoned. Navalny was airlifted to a hospital in Berlin for treatment where German doctors said tests revealed that he was poisoned.

September 2020

German officials claim that the critic was attacked using a Novichok nerve agent, which is a Soviet-era chemical weapon. German chancellor Angela Merkel attacks Russian authorities and says Navalny is a victim of attempted murder. The chancellor made international calls for an investigation. Russian authorities deny claims of poisoning Navalny.

German doctors inform that Navalny is out of an artificial coma. Test results of German doctors claiming the use of the chemical weapon for poisoning are confirmed by France and Sweden. French President Emmanuel Macron questions Russia on 'attempted murder'.

Elections held in Russia where Navalny allies lead in Siberian cities.

Navalny posts video on Instagram confirming that he is now able to breathe properly.

End of the month, the critic is discharged by the hospital. The Kremlin invites him back to the country, however, his spokeswoman claimed all his assets have been frozen by the Russian government.

October 2020

Navalny accuses Putin of poisoning him and says he will not give the leader the pleasure of him being in exile.

December 2020

A recording is released by Navalny that shows a Russian FSB agent accepting that he tried to kill the Kremlin critic by placing the poison in his underpants. The recording was later denied as 'fake' by the agent. Navalny is served with the last warning by the Russian prison to fly back to Moscow before the deadline. The prison service was accused following the orders of the Kremlin.

January 2021

Navalny posts a video on Instagram informing about his return to the country. The critic flies back home. He is detained soon after landing at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow. The arrests invoke severe condemnation from western countries as well as from within the country.

Navalny is remanded by a Russian judge in pre-trial detention for 30 days during a hasty court hearing for violating the terms of a suspended jail sentence. He urges the country to take to streets and protest against the decision in a video message.

Navalny posts video of Vladimir Putin's palace with underground ice rink, casino, swimming pool, theatre and something known as an aqua-disco. The video shared with the aim of encouraging more Russians to protest for his release has gained more than million views on YouTube.

Russians break into anti-Putin protests, more than 3000 protestors were detained by the Russian police for rallying for the release of Navalny. His wife Yulia Navalny is also detained by the police during the protest demanding his release.

February 2021

Russian prosecutor's office supports the request of the Russian prison authority to convert Navalny's suspended sentence into a real jail term.

The United States of America condemns the arrest of the Kremlin critic. In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "The U.S. condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight."

Russian court orders house arrest of Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh until March 23. Yarmysh is suspected of breaching Covid-19 protocol at a rally. Russian police detained more than 5000 protestors demanding Navalny's release.

A court hearing for consideration of converting a suspended sentence into a real jail term for years convenes on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)