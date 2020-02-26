e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Death toll in China now 2718; no deaths outside epicentre Hubei in 3 weeks

Death toll in China now 2718; no deaths outside epicentre Hubei in 3 weeks

The national health commission (NHC) reported over 430 new infections nationwide, continuing the slowing trend of the outbreak on the mainland.

world Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:11 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
China on Wednesday said there were more than 50 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak until Tuesday midnight
China on Wednesday said there were more than 50 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak until Tuesday midnight(AFP)
         

China on Wednesday said there were more than 50 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak until Tuesday midnight, taking the toll to 2718 on the mainland.

The national health commission (NHC) reported over 430 new infections nationwide, continuing the slowing trend of the outbreak on the mainland.

Less than 1000 new daily infections have been reported on the mainland for more than a week, the NHC said.

The total number of confirmed cases was 78190.

Global fears about the covid-19 outbreak continued on Wednesday with at least 38 countries reporting nearly 2900 cases and at least 45 deaths.

First cases or suspected cases of the disease have emerged in new several countries Croatia, Switzerland, and for the first time, in Brazil in a 61-year-old who returned from Italy, the worst-hit in Eurppe.

In China, more than 45000 patients were undergoing treatment until Tuesday midnight, about one-fifth of whom were in a severe condition.

All the deaths were reported from central Chinese province, Hubei, the worst-hit by the epidemic – the first time in 23 days, according to state media.

Worryingly, around 14 % of recovered covid-19 patients tested positive for the virus in later checkups in south China’s Guangdong province, raising concerns whether recovered patients can still infect others.

Local authorities were quoted as saying it needs further testing to determine if they become a source of infection again

State media reported that at least 49 police personnel had lost their lives in the line of duty in fighting the epidemic.

The WHO has called the outbreak a global health emergency but stopped short of using the label “pandemic”, a term used when a disease takes hold in multiple regions and spreads rampantly within communities.

The dramatic and worrying spread of the virus in South Korea – largest number of cases outside China --, Iran and Italy has fuelled fears that covid-19 could reach pandemic status – a matter of not if but when.

tags
top news
‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court
‘Highest functionary must reach out to victims of violence’: Delhi High Court
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
Peace central to our ethos, tweets PM on Delhi violence, appeals for calm
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
‘Stop insulting me, show some respect’ : Miandad on TV broadcast - WATCH
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6 variant launched at starting price of ₹7.68 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6 variant launched at starting price of ₹7.68 Lakh
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
iPhone 9 is coming soon, and here’s why it matters to Apple, users
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news