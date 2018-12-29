Democrat senator Kamala Harris inches closer to WH run, says report

Democratic senator Kamala Harris is close to announcing a run for the White House in 2020 and is reportedly lining up logistics such her campaign staff and base.

Harris, who has said she will announce her decision, yes or no, after the ongoing holiday season, is considering Atlanta or Baltimore, both black-majority cities in Georgia and Maryland that reflect her ethnicity, she is part African American on her father’s side, and part Indian American, on her mother’s.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Harris was among four US Democratic senators who are expected to make early announcement of their campaigns over the next weeks. The other three are Cory Booker, also African American; Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand.

There is a long and growing list of Democrats queuing up to take on President Donald Trump, a Republican, in 2020, who has seemed vulnerable because of continuing low popularity ratings and shrinking support among independents and women and educated White voters.

Harris has been among the top five in all recent polls of candidates that Democrats would like to see run; and she was the top candidate for women Democrats of colour.

The New York Times also reported that she was close to naming Juan Rodriguez her campaign manager. He had managed her 2016 campaign for the senate.

Others in the race include, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who has told many people she is considering a run, as do, as speculation goes, former vice-president Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

