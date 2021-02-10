IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Democrats use new video to tie Donald Trump to riot in impeachment case
Donald Trump’s lawyers argued that the impeachment was a politically motivated attempt to remove him as a challenger to Democratic power rather than a remedy for wrongdoing.(Reuters File Photo )
Donald Trump’s lawyers argued that the impeachment was a politically motivated attempt to remove him as a challenger to Democratic power rather than a remedy for wrongdoing.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Democrats use new video to tie Donald Trump to riot in impeachment case

  • Democrats will be showing previously unreleased video footage from Capitol security cameras. Trump’s lawyers have said the he didn’t incite the riot and Democrats are using selectively edited footage, ignoring that he told his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:00 PM IST

House Democrats will open their case in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday by arguing that the former president inflamed his base long before his supporters stormed the US Capitol and by presenting video footage of the riot that they say has never been seen publicly before.

The House managers serving as impeachment prosecutors already used some graphic video footage from last month’s deadly rampage at the Capitol to start the trial Tuesday on a dramatic note, yet Democrats remain far from winning enough Republican votes to convict the former president.

The proceedings enter a second full day Wednesday, when Democratic impeachment managers present their opening arguments that Trump incited his base, starting with lies about how the Nov. 3 election was stolen and culminating in a Jan. 6 rally where Trump urged supporters to “fight like hell” before the siege on the Capitol.

Democrats will be showing previously unreleased video footage from Capitol security cameras, according to senior aides on the impeachment managers’ team. Trump’s lawyers have said the former president didn’t incite the riot on Jan. 6 and that Democrats are using selectively edited footage while ignoring that he also told his supporters that day to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

Democratic aides said House managers believe they made much stronger arguments in Tuesday’s debate about whether trying a former president is constitutional than Trump’s defense lawyers, one of whom presented a meandering speech that was widely panned by GOP senators and displeased Trump. But only six Republicans voted with Democrats to continue the trial, and a conviction would require 17 GOP votes.

Prosecution Strategy

House managers plan to use Wednesday and Thursday to lay out a story of how Trump’s efforts to overturn election culminated in the mob attack, with each chapter presented by one of the team’s nine members, the aides said. They said the House managers plan to finish presenting their case on Thursday, not using all 16 hours allotted for them. Trump’s defense team would then have 16 hours to argue their case.

The prosecution team previewed their strategy Tuesday as the Senate considered constitutional questions about the trial with a 13-minute video montage juxtaposing Trump’s fiery speech to the crowd before the attack with scenes of his supporters overwhelming barriers, smashing windows, fighting police, even trapping one officer in a door while he cried out in pain.

Republican senators gave the House team high marks for its presentation Tuesday even though many argue that the former president can’t be impeached because he is out of office. Some GOP lawmakers also faulted the rambling arguments of one of his defense lawyers, saying that he often didn’t address the constitutional issues being debated.

Still, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy was the only Republican who voted last week to declare the trial unconstitutional who changed his vote on Tuesday.

“Anyone who listened to those arguments would recognize that the House managers were focused,” Cassidy said. “Anyone who listened to President Trump’s legal team saw they were unfocused, they attempted to avoid the issue, and they talked about everything but the issue at hand.”

Trump, who remained in his private quarters at his Mar-a-Lago resort during the televised proceedings, didn’t think one of his lawyers, Bruce Castor, performed well, but still believes that the trial will end with his acquittal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell is signaling to fellow Republicans that the final vote is a matter of conscience and that senators who disputed the constitutionality of the trial could still vote to convict the former president, according to two people familiar with his thinking. McConnell on Tuesday voted to dismiss the impeachment articles on constitutional grounds.

McConnell’s approach contrasts to his stance before Trump’s first impeachment trial a little more than a year ago when he said he was “not impartial” and predicted Trump’s eventual acquittal.

Along with Cassidy, the Republicans who voted Tuesday to proceed with the trial were: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Emotional Appeal

It’s still unlikely that the Senate will vote to convict Trump, and the House impeachment managers are making an emotional appeal designed to resonate with the American public as well as making arguments on the facts of the case.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead House manager, spoke of law enforcement officers at the Capitol who suffered brain damage, had their eyes gouged and one who lost three fingers in the attack, along with two who died by suicide in the days following.

“This cannot be our future,” the Maryland Democrat said. “This cannot be the future of America. We cannot have presidents, inciting and mobilizing mob violence against our government and our institutions because they refuse to accept the will of the people.”

Trump’s lawyers argued that the impeachment was a politically motivated attempt to remove him as a challenger to Democratic power rather than a remedy for wrongdoing.

“We are really here because the majority of the House of Representatives do not want to face Donald Trump as a political rival,” Castor told the Senate.

Castor said Trump’s incendiary rhetoric was protected by the First Amendment and that going forward would start a cycle of retaliation and serial impeachments by both parties.

Told that some Republican senators said they found his presentation hard to follow, Castor responded, “We had a good day.”

The impeachment managers on Wednesday will also try to prove that Trump knew and was fully aware of the potential harm of what he was doing, yet kept pursuing it anyhow -- and that when he saw images of the insurrection on television, rather than stop it, he encouraged it.

Some of the evidence will include the voices of people who were at the Capitol, among them people who say they committed acts of violence on Trump’s behalf, the aides said.

The managers haven’t yet decided whether they will ask the Senate to call witnesses to testify in person, according to the aides. Trump rejected a request by Raskin that he testify at the trial though the Senate could subpoena him.

Senate Republicans and the Biden White House are both pressing to keep the trial short. It could wrap up as soon as Saturday. Republicans are anxious to avoid a prolonged focus on Trump’s role in the assault against the Capitol and President Joe Biden’s team is determined to secure quick passage of a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package it considers essential to halt an economic slide.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki avoided any comment on the proceedings when pressed by reporters, saying the trial was a matter for Congress.

“Joe Biden is the president, he’s not a pundit, he’s not going to opine on back and forth arguments,” she said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trump impeachment trial donald trump us riots
app
Close
Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul rejected an offer to rescind her allegations of torture in exchange for early release, according to her family. REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul rejected an offer to rescind her allegations of torture in exchange for early release, according to her family. REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
world news

Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul released from prison

AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Loujain al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was sentenced to almost six years in prison last December under a broad counterterrorism law. She was accused of crimes that rights groups describe as politically motivated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," PM Modi tweeted.
"We also agreed to continue collaborating on other important issues like Climate Change and the global economic recovery," PM Modi tweeted.
world news

India would do its best to facilitate supplies of vaccines to Canada: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The development comes in the wake of India clearing the supply of 24 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries on a commercial basis in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.(REUTERS)
Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected.(REUTERS)
world news

Georgia launches criminal probe into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 elections

AP, Atlanta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Trump pressed Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO’s recommendation on the Astra shot follows the organization’s decision to clear a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in December.(Reuters Photo)
The WHO’s recommendation on the Astra shot follows the organization’s decision to clear a vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE in December.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine recommended for all adults by WHO panel

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:22 PM IST
The recommendation may encourage more countries to use the vaccine broadly, after some European Union countries advised against giving it to the elderly, citing insufficient trial data involving older people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook will temporarily reduce the distribution of political content in the News Feed for a limited number of users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia.(REUTERS)
Facebook will temporarily reduce the distribution of political content in the News Feed for a limited number of users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook’s first step towards reducing political content: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:16 PM IST
The social media firm, over the next few months, will work to understand the varied preferences for political content and test a number of approaches based on those insights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have backed the government employees protest.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have backed the government employees protest.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Pakistan police cracks down on govt employees demanding salary hike

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:07 PM IST
According to a report by Samaa TV, at least 2,000 people had gathered and planned to march towards Parliament House when the police fired tear gas to stop them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Donald Trump’s lawyers argued that the impeachment was a politically motivated attempt to remove him as a challenger to Democratic power rather than a remedy for wrongdoing.(Reuters File Photo )
Donald Trump’s lawyers argued that the impeachment was a politically motivated attempt to remove him as a challenger to Democratic power rather than a remedy for wrongdoing.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Democrats use new video to tie Donald Trump to riot in impeachment case

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Democrats will be showing previously unreleased video footage from Capitol security cameras. Trump’s lawyers have said the he didn’t incite the riot and Democrats are using selectively edited footage, ignoring that he told his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Plastic found in nesting areas of seabirds alerts about rising pollution in South Pacific Ocean(Twitter/weird_sci)
Plastic found in nesting areas of seabirds alerts about rising pollution in South Pacific Ocean(Twitter/weird_sci)
world news

Tsunami confirmed after 7.7-magnitude quake in South Pacific

AFP, Sydney
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:42 PM IST
  • "Tsunami confirmed," the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet, as it warned of a threat to Lord Howe Island, which is about 550 kilometres (340 miles) east of Australia's mainland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently said that people don’t want political content to take over their News Feed.(AP)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had recently said that people don’t want political content to take over their News Feed.(AP)
world news

Facebook to temporarily reduce political content for some users in few countries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Facebook will exempt content from official government agencies and services, as well as Covid-19 information from health organizations from the drill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Garda (Irish police) officers monitor drivers to check if they have a valid reason for travel, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a checkpoint outside Dublin Airport, Ireland, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Garda (Irish police) officers monitor drivers to check if they have a valid reason for travel, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a checkpoint outside Dublin Airport, Ireland, January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Ireland may fine residents 2,000 euros for holidaying abroad

Reuters, Dublin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:37 PM IST
While passenger numbers are down 97% year-on-year, the government said two-thirds of Irish arrivals at airports are returning holiday-makers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
A destroyed building is pictured following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia January 15, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Palang Merah Indonesia/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. REFILE - CORRECTING YEAR(via REUTERS)
world news

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert issued

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:36 PM IST
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) and was centered 217 kilometers (135 miles) south-southwest of Bengkulu city in Bengkulu province on the southwestern side of Sumatra island.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The proposed regulation will authorise the collection of palm imprints, iris images, voice recognition, and even DNA collection in certain circumstances.(Reuters File Photo)
The proposed regulation will authorise the collection of palm imprints, iris images, voice recognition, and even DNA collection in certain circumstances.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

US govt agency invites comments on proposed biometrics policy for non-citizens

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Foreign nationals such as H-1B visa holders could be subject to such biometric collections until they become US citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Globally, as of 10:13 am CET, 10 February 2021, there have been 106,321,987 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2,325,282 deaths, reported to WHO.(via Reuters)
Globally, as of 10:13 am CET, 10 February 2021, there have been 106,321,987 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2,325,282 deaths, reported to WHO.(via Reuters)
world news

Coronavirus cases globally declined by 17 per cent last week

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 08:19 PM IST
CNN reported that in its weekly epidemiological update, WHO says more than 3.1 million new cases of Covid-19 were reported last week, which is a 17 per cent decline from the previous week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prachanda (left, in picture) a former prime minister, said protests to oppose Oli's "unconstitutional" move would rage across Nepal.(AFP)
Prachanda (left, in picture) a former prime minister, said protests to oppose Oli's "unconstitutional" move would rage across Nepal.(AFP)
world news

Nepal: Communist rival Prachanda says PM KP Sharma Oli should resign, repent

Reuters, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:58 PM IST
"K.P. Oli if you want some political space, there is still time for you to resign and express repentance publicly," Prachanda said in a rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell departs the chamber at day's end after arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell departs the chamber at day's end after arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.(AP)
world news

McConnell signals Republicans that Trump's conviction is a conscience vote

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:54 PM IST
That position is starkly different than McConnell’s declaration at the start of Trump’s first impeachment trial last year that he did not consider himself an impartial juror.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP