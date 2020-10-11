e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Detained Canadians in China get rare consular access

Detained Canadians in China get rare consular access

The Global Affairs department said Dominic Barton, Canada’s Ambassador to China, was granted virtual consular access to Michael Spavor on Friday and virtual consular access to Michael Kovrig on Saturday.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2020 06:11 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Toronto
People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.
People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.(Reuters)
         

The Canadian government said Saturday that China granted consular access to two detained Canadians in China for the first time since January.

The Global Affairs department said Dominic Barton, Canada’s Ambassador to China, was granted virtual consular access to Michael Spavor on Friday and virtual consular access to Michael Kovrig on Saturday.

“The Canadian government remains deeply concerned by the arbitrary detention by Chinese authorities of these two Canadians since December 2018 and continues to call for their immediate release,” the government said in a statement.

Also Read | ‘Hostage diplomacy’: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea

Canada continues to press Beijing to release Kovrig and Spavor, both detained since December 2018 following Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei official and the daughter of the company’s founder. Canadian police detained Meng in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition request nine days before Kovrig and Spavor were arrested.

The U.S. is seeking Meng’s extradition on fraud charges and her extradition case is before the Canadian courts. Her arrest severely damaged relations between China and Canada.

Also read | Huawei colluded with the Chinese Communist Party apparatus: UK parliament

Neither Kovrig, a former diplomat, nor Spavor, an entrepreneur, were permitted visits from consular officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump about the two Canadians in a phone call on Saturday and thanked the president for the ongoing support of the U.S. in seeking their release.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7 million
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Covid detection with CRISPR, phones in offing
Covid detection with CRISPR, phones in offing
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
‘I love you all’: Trump makes 1st public appearance since hospital release
Delhi gets its baseline for pollution due to impact of Covid-19 lockdown
Delhi gets its baseline for pollution due to impact of Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19 tests in Delhi gradually declining again
Covid-19 tests in Delhi gradually declining again
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Kohli stamps class to guide RCB to easy victory over Dhoni’s CSK
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
Covid update: Donald Trump’s rally; Kerala spike; ‘no cases’, says Kim Jong Un
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In