US President Donald Trump can purportedly be heard claiming that he threatened to "bomb" Russia's Moscow and China's Beijing, in an audio that is now going viral. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One, en route from Joint Base Andrews(AP)

In the audio, shared by CNN, Trump claims he had separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"With Putin, I said, 'If you go into Ukraine I'm gonna bomb the 's**t out of Moscow. I'm telling you I have no choice'... He said 'no way', I said 'way!'," Trump can purportedly be heard saying.

In same audio later, he speaks about a conversation he says he had with Jinping: "I said you know, 'If you go into Taiwan I'm gonna bomb the s**t out of Beijing'. He said I was crazy."

Both of his counterparts were “shocked” at his threat, and they believed him “10 per cent”, he can be heard claiming further. “And 10 per cent is all you need. In fact 5 per cent would have been OK too.”

A Russian network shared a part of the broadcast carrying the viral clip:

According to the CNN report, the audio was part of tapes from fundraisers in New York and Florida, attended by Trump in 2024. He was reportedly interacting with a gathering of donors.

His tall claims of conversations with Putin and Jinping came as the Republican was trying to make a case for himself against then President Joe Biden, trying to portray that he would have handled conflicts better.

The audio was obtained by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf, authors of the book '2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America', CNN said.

The reveal comes at a time when President Trump is openly expressing his displeasure with Putin over the war in Ukraine.

“He’s killing too many people so we’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine and I’ve approved it,” Trump said on Tuesday, defending his move of sending weapons to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led Ukraine.

It also coincides with Trump's recent amplified claims of having brokered peace in several global conflict zones, including India-Pakistan and the Congo-Rwanda crisis.