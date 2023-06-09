Did Kate Middleton remove Prince Harry and William's portrait from London's National Portrait Gallery? Here's the truth

London's National Portrait Gallery finds itself at the center of a royal storm as rumors circulate about the removal of a significant painting featuring Princes William and Harry. The portrait, crafted by artist Nick Phillips in 2010, captures a bygone era of brotherly camaraderie, showcasing the princes lounging together with an air of youthful innocence. However, when the museum reopens after a major renovation, the artwork will be conspicuously absent, sparking speculation and controversy. Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton(AP)

As the rift between the royal siblings deepens in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interviews and revelations, the omission of this cherished painting has raised eyebrows and ignited a flurry of theories.

One prevailing notion suggests that Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William and a royal patron of the National Portrait Gallery, exerted her influence to influence the curatorial decision. While there is no concrete evidence to support this claim, it's hard to resist the allure of imagining an intricately orchestrated display of passive-aggressive interior design.

The portrait of Princes William and Harry, crafted by artist Nick Phillips in 2010(Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

Valentine Low, royal correspondent for The Times, delves into the emotional weight the painting holds for Kate Middleton. He suggests that it could serve as a poignant reminder of the familial divide that has plagued the royal household, particularly resonating with the gallery's patron, the late Princess of Wales.

However, the National Portrait Gallery swiftly debunked these speculations, asserting that the Phillips painting had not been on public display since August 2018 due to its participation in a touring exhibition called "Tudors to Windsors" that ran from 2018 to 2021. The museum emphasized that rotating artworks is a routine practice for managing their extensive collection of over 250,000 pieces.

While the gallery's explanation appears logical and plausible, it may not be enough to silence the rumor mill. The allure of a clandestine power play within the royal family continues to captivate the public's imagination. As the curtains rise on the refurbished National Portrait Gallery, visitors may find themselves captivated by the absence of the princes' portrait, their curiosity piqued, and their imaginations running wild with theories of behind-the-scenes intrigue.

In the end, the missing painting serves as a symbolic puzzle piece in the ongoing saga of the British royal family, leaving us to wonder about the untold stories and hidden tensions that lie beneath the surface.