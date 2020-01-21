e-paper
Home / World News / Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM

Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM

Trump made the remarks at a media briefing before talks with Khan, who the US President described as his “very good friend.”

world Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:27 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a bilateral meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a bilateral meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was “talking about the situation in Kashmir” with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and “will certainly be helping”, a remark that came ahead of a meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump made the remarks at a media briefing before talks with Khan, who the US President described as his “very good friend.”

“We’re talking about Kashmir and in relation to what’s going on with Pakistan and India… if we can help, we certainly will be helping. We’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” said Trump.

Khan said Pakistan “always hoped” that the US plays a part in resolving the issue. “India is a big issue for us in Pakistan and we always hoped that the US would play a part in resolving the issue because no other country can,” the Pakistan PM said.

India has maintained that the Kashmir issue is an internal matter of the country. The remarks come ahead of an expected visit by Trump to India, which officials say could happen as early as in February.

Trump did not give a clear reply to a question on whether he will “also visit Pakistan” after his trip to India.

Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
Discussing Kashmir, says Trump as he meets Pakistan PM
