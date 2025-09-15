‘Disgrace’: Israel on Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez after Pro-Palestine protests halt Vuelta cycling race in Madrid

Israel on Sunday called Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his government "a disgrace" to their country as pro-Palestinian protesters forced an early end to the Vuelta a España cycling race in the Spanish capital. A pro-Palestinian protestor waves a Palestinian flag after the protestors invaded the street during the 21st and last stage of the Vuelta a España 2025, near Atocha station in Madrid, on September 14, 2025. The Vuelta final stage has been abandoned because of pro-Palestinian protests.(AFP)

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar accused Sanchez of "encouraging the protesters to take to the streets" of Madrid through "his incitements," AFP reported.

The statement from Tel Aviv came just hours after the final stage of the race was abandoned because of demonstrators blocking the route.

Pro-Palestinian protesters, demanding an end to the war in Gaza, have repeatedly targeted the race because of the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team, forcing multiple stages to be cut short.

Organisers said there would be no podium presentation, as is traditional at the end of the race, to celebrate the winners.

Near Atocha, Madrid's central train station, police charged demonstrators and fired tear gas, but then let them walk into the road with the race soon called off. The decision to abandon the stage was celebrated by protestors, who chanted that "Palestine won the Vuelta".

What had Spanish politicians said about the pro-Gaza protests?

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said before racing began on Sunday that the protests had filled him with "pride".

Several members of Spain's leftist government have publicly supported the movement in a country where backing for the Palestinian cause is strong.

Spain's far-left Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Instagram that Israel "cannot compete in any event while it continues to commit a genocide" after the race was stopped.

"Spanish society has given a lesson to the world (by) paralysing the Vuelta," Diaz added, days after the Israeli government barred her from entry for her criticism of their war in Gaza.

The leader of Spain's conservative opposition, Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, slammed the government for causing an "international embarrassment televised worldwide" because of the chaotic protests.