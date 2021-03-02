Doctors, teachers, a fortune-teller amongst Myanmar's new wave of detainees
- Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup
Since Myanmar's military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, security forces have detained more than 1,000 people, hundreds at protests and many more in raids - often at night.
As well as Suu Kyi and her cabinet, the detainees include doctors and teachers, actors and singers, and other civilians who took part in daily protests, according to figures from The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).
Founded by ex-prisoners of the former junta, the AAPP now finds itself recording a new generation of political detainees.
Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup. Many are held incommunicado.
Myanmar's junta did not respond to requests for comment on the detentions, but has threatened action against those accused of destabilising the country. The army seized power after its allegations of fraud in Nov. 8 elections were rejected.
In one account, Pyae Phyo Naing, the lead doctor at a government hospital, was stitching up a patient's head wound when the police came for him. He had joined the civil disobedience movement encouraging government employees to strike in protest at the new junta and had shut the hospital on Feb. 8, only treating emergency cases.
Pyae Phyo Naing asked the police to wait until he had finished the stitches, but they refused. He was dragged backwards out of the clinic, a CCTV video shows.
"We must be patient and keep fighting against the dictatorship," said his wife Phyu Lei Thu, also a doctor. "We need to keep growing our strength to fight back, and believe we will win."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka offers to develop new port terminal with India, Japan amid differences
- Caving in to pressure from labour unions, Sri Lanka decided on February 1 to scrap the agreement signed with India and Japan on developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's ex-finance minister says nation's fiscal situation 'extremely severe'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors, teachers, a fortune-teller amongst Myanmar's new wave of detainees
- Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US rights activist, former Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan dies at 85: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US announces sanctions on Russian officials, businesses for Navalny's poisoning
- The sanctions are the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and will help set the tone for his relations with Putin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban collecting funds openly, Pak govt turning blind eye: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Which countries have most number of fully vaccinated people?
- The number of fully vaccinated people are nowhere near the number of doses administered since most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multiple sclerosis patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change
- The case being filed next month before the European Court of Human Rights is supported by the environmental group Fridays for Future, which is helping to crowdfund the legal costs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media watchdog seeks German investigation of Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On the Covid-19 frontline, half of French care home workers don't trust vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China airs video confession of blogger booked for insulting PLA soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lebanese currency hits record low amid country's worsening crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, to mark 90th birthday on Zoom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox