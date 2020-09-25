‘Don’t need lessons on human rights from nation which nurtures terror’: India

world

India on Friday criticised Pakistan for its poor record in providing safety and security to religious and ethnic minorities during the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Senthil Kumar, first secretary Permanent Mission of India, while exercising the country’s right to reply said that India does not need to take lessons on human rights from a nation that nurtures terrorism and is well-known around the world for being the epicentre of terrorism, news agency ANI reported.

“Before preaching to others Pakistan must remember that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse and crime against humanity. The world doesn’t need lessons on human rights from a country which has been known as nursery and epicentre of terrorism,” he said, according to ANI.

Kumar also highlighted the atrocities Balochs have to suffer in Pakistan. “Enforced disappearances, state violence and forced mass displacements, harassment, extrajudicial killings, army operations, torture, kill-and-dumps, torture camps, detention centres, military camps are regular features in Balochistan,” he said, according to ANI.

The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) issued a statement on September 20, saying Pakistan continues to promote unhindered religious extremism in occupied areas of Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to ANI.

The organisation’s spokesperson Gamshaad Baloch said that on September 13, the armed wing of Jamaat-e-Islami attacked Baloch and Sindhi human rights activists who were peacefully protesting against the disappearances of their loved ones. FBM believes that Pakistan has adopted the policy of religious extremism, ANI reported citing its statement said.

Kumar also pointed out that in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the neighbouring country has driven the original Kashmiris out. He said Pakistan is attempting to change the demography of the region by driving its real inhabitants out.

He also pointed out that since 1947 the percentage of minorities has decreased in Pakistan. He said, “It’s a matter of great concern that the population of religious minorities in Pak which was 23% in 1947 has reduced to an insignificant number. In PoK, Pakistan has affected demographic change by reducing & driving real Kashmiris out.”