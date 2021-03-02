Donald Trump again hints at a 2024 poll run

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at another run for the White House in 2024, as he repeated the discredited claim that the last election was “stolen” from him. Trump also said he is not launching a new political party and called on Republicans to unify.

Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, Trump launched an attack on his successor, President Joe Biden, saying he has had the “most disastrous first month of any president in modern history”.

Trump’s remarks came on the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

“As you know, they just lost the White House,” said Trump, repeating his claim about the November election, as he set up his 2024 run for the US presidency. “I may even decide to beat them for a third time,” he added, referring to his first win in 2016 and the defeat in 2020, which he continues to portray as a victory.

As a straw poll of the attendees at the CPAC showed he is the front-runner for the party’s nomination for president by a wide margin.

“We’re not starting new parties,” Trump told the attendees. “We have the Republican Party. It is going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”

WH defends decision not to sanction Saudi prince

The Biden administration defended its decision not to sanction Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US has not historically sanctioned the leaders of countries “where we have diplomatic relations”.

Meanwhile, UN human rights investigator Agnes Callamard has said it was “extremely dangerous” for the US to have named the de facto Saudi ruler as having approved the operation to kill Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him.

