IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice
Unlike his first time, Trump faces this impeachment as a weakened leader, having lost his own reelection as well as the Senate Republican majority.(Reuters File Photo )
Unlike his first time, Trump faces this impeachment as a weakened leader, having lost his own reelection as well as the Senate Republican majority.(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice

Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration January 20.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:01 AM IST

President Donald Trump was impeached by the US House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol, urged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration January 20.

Trump is the only US president to be twice impeached.

The Capitol insurrection stunned and angered lawmakers, who were sent scrambling for safety as the mob descended, and it revealed the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. The riot also forced a reckoning among some Republicans, who have stood by Trump throughout his presidency and largely allowed him to spread false attacks against the integrity of the 2020 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Abraham Lincoln and the Bible, imploring lawmakers to uphold their oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign “and domestic.”

She said of Trump: “He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”

Holed up at the White House, watching the proceedings on TV, Trump took no responsibility for the bloody riot seen around the world, but issued a statement urging “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind" to disrupt Biden's ascension to the White House.

In the face of the accusations against him and with the FBI warning of more violence, Trump said, “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”

Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate voted in 2020 acquit. He is the first to be impeached twice. None has been convicted by the Senate, but Republicans said Wednesday that could change in the rapidly shifting political environment as officeholders, donors, big business and others peel away from the defeated president.

The soonest Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell would start an impeachment trial is next Tuesday, the day before Trump is already set to leave the White House, McConnell's office said. The legislation is also intended to prevent Trump from ever running again.

McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and considers the Democrats’ impeachment drive an opportunity to reduce the divisive, chaotic president’s hold on the GOP, a Republican strategist told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

McConnell told major donors over the weekend that he was through with Trump, said the strategist, who demanded anonymity to describe McConnell’s conversations.

In a note to colleagues Wednesday, McConnell said he had “not made a final decision on how I will vote.”

Unlike his first time, Trump faces this impeachment as a weakened leader, having lost his own reelection as well as the Senate Republican majority.

Even Trump ally Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, shifted his position and said Wednesday the president bears responsibility for the horrifying day at the Capitol.

In making a case for the “high crimes and misdemeanors” demanded in the Constitution, the four-page impeachment resolution approved Wednesday relies on Trump’s own incendiary rhetoric and the falsehoods he spread about Biden’s election victory, including at a rally near the White House on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A Capitol Police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. The riot delayed the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Biden’s victory.

Ten Republican lawmakers, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming, voted to impeach Trump, cleaving the Republican leadership, and the party itself.

Cheney, whose father is the former Republican vice president, said of Trump's actions summoning the mob that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President” of his office.

Trump was said to be livid with perceived disloyalty from McConnell and Cheney.

With the team around Trump hollowed out and his Twitter account silenced by the social media company, the president was deeply frustrated that he could not hit back, according to White House officials and Republicans close to the West Wing who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

From the White House, Trump leaned on Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to push Republican senators to resist, while chief of staff Mark Meadows called some of his former colleagues on Capitol Hill.

The president’s sturdy popularity with the GOP lawmakers’ constituents still had some sway, and most House Republicans voted not to impeach.

Security was exceptionally tight at the Capitol, with tall fences around the complex. Metal-detector screenings were required for lawmakers entering the House chamber, where a week earlier lawmakers huddled inside as police, guns drawn, barricade the door from rioters.

“We are debating this historic measure at a crime scene,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

During the debate, some Republicans repeated the falsehoods spread by Trump about the election and argued that the president has been treated unfairly by Democrats from the day he took office.

Other Republicans argued the impeachment was a rushed sham and complained about a double standard applied to his supporters but not to the liberal left. Some simply appealed for the nation to move on.

Rep. Tom McClintock of California said, “Every movement has a lunatic fringe."

Yet Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. and others recounted the harrowing day as rioters pounded on the chamber door trying to break in. Some called it a “coup” attempt.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., contended that Trump was “capable of starting a civil war.”

Conviction and removal of Trump would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, which will be evenly divided. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska over the weekend in calling for Trump to “go away as soon as possible.”

Fending off concerns that an impeachment trial would bog down his first days in office, Biden is encouraging senators to divide their time between taking taking up his priorities of confirming his nominees and approving COVID-19 relief while also conducting the trial.

The impeachment bill draws from Trump’s own false statements about his election defeat to Biden. Judges across the country, including some nominated by Trump, have repeatedly dismissed cases challenging the election results, and former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump ally, has said there was no sign of widespread fraud.

The House had first tried to persuade Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke their authority under the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Pence declined to do so, but the House passed the resolution anyway.

The impeachment bill also details Trump’s pressure on state officials in Georgia to “find” him more votes.

While some have questioned impeaching the president so close to the end of his term, there is precedent. In 1876, during the Ulysses Grant administration, War Secretary William Belknap was impeached by the House the day he resigned, and the Senate convened a trial months later. He was acquitted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump
app
Close
e-paper
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar(AP)
Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar(AP)
world news

Turkey says turning back on S-400s 'problematic', seeks US dialogue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:36 PM IST
"It is a very problematic situation to turn back from the point we have come to. We invite (the United States) to distance themselves from threatening language such as sanctions," Turkey's defence minister Akar told journalists in Ankara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, US. (Reuters)
A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, US. (Reuters)
world news

Australia calls out Google for 'experiment' blocking some news sites

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The spat shows the strong resistance by the so-called Big Tech firms to laws which will force them to negotiate with Australian news outlets over payment for the content which appears on their platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This aerial photo shows shipping containers stacked at a port in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.(AFP)
This aerial photo shows shipping containers stacked at a port in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.(AFP)
world news

China ends 2020 with record trade surplus as pandemic goods soar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:26 PM IST
The bumper year also underscores China’s role as the fulcrum of global supply chains even as political tensions with the US and other trading rivals simmered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 18, 2012 shows Howard Schultz, president and chief executive officer of Starbucks, delivering his speech at the Starbucks Partner Family Forum in Beijing. - China's President Xi Jinping asked former Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz to help promote relations between Washington and Beijing, state media reported on January 14, 2021, in a rare missive to a foreign business figure. (Photo by LIU JIN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 18, 2012 shows Howard Schultz, president and chief executive officer of Starbucks, delivering his speech at the Starbucks Partner Family Forum in Beijing. - China's President Xi Jinping asked former Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz to help promote relations between Washington and Beijing, state media reported on January 14, 2021, in a rare missive to a foreign business figure. (Photo by LIU JIN / AFP)(AFP)
world news

China's Xi Jinping pens letter to Starbucks chairman to promote trade

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:20 PM IST
It was not immediately clear why the letter was published by state media, but it comes as relations between the superpowers have reached a nadir with bitter disputes over trade, tech, security and rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image made from a video screen shows US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft meeting virtually with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (unseen). Craft's trip to Taiwan was canceled but Craft told Tsai: “The United States will always stand with Taiwan.”(AP)
In this image made from a video screen shows US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft meeting virtually with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (unseen). Craft's trip to Taiwan was canceled but Craft told Tsai: “The United States will always stand with Taiwan.”(AP)
world news

US stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Craft's visit would have been highly symbolic as Taiwan is not a UN member due to China's objections. Beijing says only it has the right to speak for Taiwan on the world stage, something Taipei's democratically-elected government rejects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers taking part in military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (AFP file)
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers taking part in military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (AFP file)
world news

China’s PLA now has precision 3D maps of India border

By Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The PLA’s western theatre command has begun to deploy the newly built precision “spatial datum” system covering China’s western borders, which will help in building both combat capability and infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CRPF personnel stands guard in front of clock tower at city centre Lalchowk in Srinagar. (ANI)
CRPF personnel stands guard in front of clock tower at city centre Lalchowk in Srinagar. (ANI)
world news

Kashmir situation of ‘great concern’: UK minister

By Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Responding to an hour-long debate in the Westminster Hall of parliament on the ‘Political situation in Kashmir’, minister for Asia Nigel Adams called on the Indian government to lift remaining restrictions on assembly and communications in the valley.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a face mask holds a baby that wears a protective shield during rush hour on a street outside of a shopping mall complex in the Chinese city of Wuhan on January 13. (AFP)
A woman wearing a face mask holds a baby that wears a protective shield during rush hour on a street outside of a shopping mall complex in the Chinese city of Wuhan on January 13. (AFP)
world news

First Covid death in China since May as WHO team set to land

By Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:44 AM IST
More than 28 million people are under lockdown in the north of the country and one province has declared an emergency, as daily Covid-19 numbers climb after months of reporting only a handful of daily cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US National Guard members walk near the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(REUTERS)
US National Guard members walk near the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(REUTERS)
world news

Expecting trouble, Washington locks down a week before Biden inauguration

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The FBI has warned that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals as well as in Washington for the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of Olympic Primary School wait in a line to have their temperatures measured at the entrance of the school in the early morning of the official re-opening day of public schools on January 4, 2021, in Kibera slum, Kenya, as students return to school following a nine-month closure ordered by the government in March 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Gordwin ODHIAMBO / AFP)(AFP)
Students of Olympic Primary School wait in a line to have their temperatures measured at the entrance of the school in the early morning of the official re-opening day of public schools on January 4, 2021, in Kibera slum, Kenya, as students return to school following a nine-month closure ordered by the government in March 2020 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Photo by Gordwin ODHIAMBO / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Researchers detect Covid-19 variant unique to Kenya, nation says

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The variant was picked up in the southern Taita Taveta county and is spreading around the nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. A coronavirus action plan from Biden centers on a mass vaccination campaign and closer coordination among all levels of government. The Biden plan comes as a divided nation remains caught in the grip of the pandemic’s most dangerous wave yet. (AP)
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. A coronavirus action plan from Biden centers on a mass vaccination campaign and closer coordination among all levels of government. The Biden plan comes as a divided nation remains caught in the grip of the pandemic’s most dangerous wave yet. (AP)
world news

Vaccines and masks: Biden plan aims to break pandemic cycle

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days. The pace of vaccination is approaching 1 million shots a day, but it needs to be nearly double that to reach his mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain. (Reuters)
world news

Boris Johnson warns hospitals on the brink as UK deaths hit record

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:09 AM IST
England is currently in the second week of its third national lockdown amid a sharp rise in infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Schools are closed to most pupils, restaurants and non-essential shops shuttered, and people ordered to stay at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump considering lawyer John Eastman for impeachment defense: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Eastman joined Trump's person lawyer Rudy Giuliani on stage at the January 6 rally, which was followed by violence by pro-Trump protesters at the US Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas on January 12. (AP)
President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, after returning from Texas on January 12. (AP)
world news

Trump impeached again, this time with bipartisan support

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The US House of Representatives voted 232-197 to pass the resolution impeaching him, with 10 Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers to deliver the president a historic rebuke for inciting a mob of supporters to storm the US Capitol on January 6 to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Bien’s election victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.(AP)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.(AP)
world news

Mitch McConnell open to convicting Donald Trump in impeachment trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:52 AM IST
“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” McConnell, the Senate Majority leader, wrote in a letter to his Republican colleagues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP