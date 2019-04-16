Donald Trump has already defeated Dems in campaign funds

The Trump re-election campaign on Monday said it has raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, far ahead of amounts reported by Democratic contenders for 2020. The campaign now has 21 times more cash in hand than what president Barack Obama had for his re-election campaign at this stage.

Bulk of the funds came from small donors— “low dollar” or contributions of less than 200 — in a reflection of the president’s “immense grassroots support,” the campaign said. “Our prodigious fundraising is further proof of President Trump’s clear record of accomplishment on behalf of the American people,” said campaign manager Brad Parscale.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who is taking a second shot at the presidential nomination, led the Democrats by raising $18.2 mn in the first quarter that ended March 31, followed by Senator Kamala Harris with $12 mn and Mayor Pete Buttigieg with $7 mn. Former congressman Pete O’Rourke, who entered the race with just 18 days left from the quarter, raised $9.4 mn. He holds the record so far for the largest first-day haul among Democrats, taking in $6.1 mn in the 24 hours of announcing his run, surpassing Sanders ($5.9 mn) and Harris ($1.5 mn).

Fund-raising is an important yardstick for measuring the viability of a political campaign in the US.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 04:21 IST