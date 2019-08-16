e-paper
Friday, Aug 16, 2019

Donald Trump has talked about buying Greenland for US: Report

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

world Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:18 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.
Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.(REUTERS)
         

Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.

A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of purchasing Greenland in conversations with lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Still, it wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark $100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.

Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented Thursday. Trump is set to visit Denmark next month.

The story was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 08:44 IST

