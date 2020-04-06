e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump ‘hopeful and sure’ British PM will recover from coronavirus

Donald Trump ‘hopeful and sure’ British PM will recover from coronavirus

“He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine,” Trump said at his White House briefing.

world Updated: Apr 06, 2020 06:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Donald Trump on Sunday said he was “hopeful and sure” Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson would recover from Covid-19
Donald Trump on Sunday said he was “hopeful and sure” Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson would recover from Covid-19(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was “hopeful and sure” Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19.

“He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine,” Trump said at his White House briefing.

“He is a strong man, a strong person.”

