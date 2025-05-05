Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump to impose 100 percent tariff on all movies produced outside the US

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 05:27 AM IST

Taking to Truth Social, Trump accused other nations of luring American filmmakers and studios away from the country.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he had authorised the department of commerce and the USTR to begin the procedure of imposing 100 percent tariff on all foreign-produced movies coming into the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump has now shifted his focus on movies, imposing 100 percent tariff on all foreign-made films.(Getty Images via AFP)
U.S. President Donald Trump has now shifted his focus on movies, imposing 100 percent tariff on all foreign-made films.(Getty Images via AFP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump accused other nations of luring American filmmakers and studios away from the country.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas within the USA are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" the message read.

The Republican leader called for movies to be made in the US. He announced that he was authorising the imposition of a 100 percent tariff on all movies produced in foreign lands that are coming into the country.

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump added.

Donald Trump orders the reopening of Alcatraz prison

Donald Trump also said on Sunday that he was directing the Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in the San Francisco Bay to "house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" he posted on the Truth Social platform. "When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."

The federal prison at Alcatraz housed notorious US criminals such as Al Capone before it closed in 1963. It is now one of San Francisco's most popular tourist destinations.

"Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ," Trump wrote.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / Donald Trump to impose 100 percent tariff on all movies produced outside the US
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On