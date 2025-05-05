Donald Trump to impose 100 percent tariff on all movies produced outside the US

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he had authorised the department of commerce and the USTR to begin the procedure of imposing 100 percent tariff on all foreign-produced movies coming into the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has now shifted his focus on movies, imposing 100 percent tariff on all foreign-made films.(Getty Images via AFP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump accused other nations of luring American filmmakers and studios away from the country.

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas within the USA are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" the message read.

The Republican leader called for movies to be made in the US. He announced that he was authorising the imposition of a 100 percent tariff on all movies produced in foreign lands that are coming into the country.

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump added.

Donald Trump orders the reopening of Alcatraz prison

Donald Trump also said on Sunday that he was directing the Bureau of Prisons to rebuild and reopen the infamous Alcatraz prison in the San Francisco Bay to "house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."

"REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" he posted on the Truth Social platform. "When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm."

The federal prison at Alcatraz housed notorious US criminals such as Al Capone before it closed in 1963. It is now one of San Francisco's most popular tourist destinations.

"Today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ," Trump wrote.