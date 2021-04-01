IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump Jr., right, smiles along with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle prior to a news conference.(AP)
Donald Trump Jr., right, smiles along with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle prior to a news conference.(AP)
world news

Donald Trump Jr. buys mansion 20 miles from Mar-a-Lago

  • The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are now Florida home owners.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the couple spent $9.7 million this week to buy a 11,000-square-foot (1,000-square-meter), six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion in the town of Jupiter, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Mar-a-Lago compound where former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump are living.

The home is in the exclusive and gated Admirals Cove community and on the Intercoastal Waterway. Baseball Hall of Fame member Mike Schmidt and Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer also live in the 888-home community and singer Celine Dion is a former resident.

On top of the home price, new residents must pay a $195,000 membership fee. The community features a marina that can accommodate large yachts, 45 holes of golf and tennis courts.

Trump Jr., 43, is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, the family's business group. Guilfoyle, 52, is a former Fox News personality and the ex-wife of Gavin Newsom, California's Democratic governor. Both are active in Republican politics.

The couple has been dating for about three years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states donald trump jr. kimberly guilfoyle + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP