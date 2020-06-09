e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump lashes out at 75-year-old protester shoved, hurt by police

Donald Trump lashes out at 75-year-old protester shoved, hurt by police

President Donald Trump alleged without substantiation that an elderly protester who was shoved to the ground and seriously injured by police in Buffalo, New York, was a “provocateur” who exaggerated his fall.

world Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:40 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(AP photo)
         

President Donald Trump alleged without substantiation that an elderly protester who was shoved to the ground and seriously injured by police in Buffalo, New York, was a “provocateur” who exaggerated his fall.

Trump’s tweet Tuesday came after the injury last week of protester Martin Gugino, 75, who has been identified as an activist and a member of the Western New York Peace Center. Video showed him approach police and speak to them before being pushed.

Gugino fell backward to the ground and was motionless afterward, bleeding from his head. WGRZ-TV reports he was still hospitalized. Two officers have been suspended and charged with assault, and have pleaded not guilty.

The president said it “could be a set up” and claimed he believed Gugino was attempting to tamper with police equipment by scanning it. He cited a report from a fringe conservative media agency.

Trump has regularly downplayed the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. He criticized the death of Floyd and the actions of the officers involved, but has otherwise generally praised the actions of police in protests this month. Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston on Tuesday.

tags
top news
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In