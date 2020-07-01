Donald Trump ‘more and more angry at China’ over coronavirus

world

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 06:10 IST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was growing “more and more angry at China” over the spread of the coronavirus, as American health officials warned they were not in “total” control of the pandemic and were concerned over a potential explosion of cases.

“As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China,” Trump tweeted.