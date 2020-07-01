e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump ‘more and more angry at China’ over coronavirus

Donald Trump ‘more and more angry at China’ over coronavirus

Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his against China as he watched “the (Covid-19) pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world.

world Updated: Jul 01, 2020 06:10 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
US President Donald Trump delivers a speech following a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, US.
US President Donald Trump delivers a speech following a tour of Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, US. (Reuters Photo )
         

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was growing “more and more angry at China” over the spread of the coronavirus, as American health officials warned they were not in “total” control of the pandemic and were concerned over a potential explosion of cases.

“As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China,” Trump tweeted.

tags
top news
Core sector output shows slight uptick from April low
Core sector output shows slight uptick from April low
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid facility
Migrants who stayed back helping shape Delhi’s biggest Covid facility
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
India wary of China investing, trading through a third party
Victims beaten all night: Eyewitness
Victims beaten all night: Eyewitness
Chinese apps may pose security risks: Experts
Chinese apps may pose security risks: Experts
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
Things were tough in early June, now there is stability, says Manish Sisodia
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Govt plans scheme for cashless treatment of accident victims
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
Covid update: Bihar wedding hotspot; new virus in China; EU bars Indians
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In