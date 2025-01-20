Donald Trump oath: Countdown to inauguration begins, President-elect's team reveals agenda| 10 points

Donald John Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in hours from now. His swearing-in ceremony has been moved indoors Capitol Rotunda — the first time that has happened in 40 years, due to intense cold. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania are greeted as they arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington.(Matt Rourke/AP)

Ahead of the inauguration, Trump and his family arrived at the St, Johns Episcopal Church to attend a church service ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. St. John's, has been a powerful symbol of faith in the heart of the US capital. It is dubbed the “Church of the Presidents.”

Trump was criticised by religious leaders in 2020 after posing for a photo, Bible in hand, in front of the same church just minutes after security forces forcefully ejected Black Lives Matter protesters from the area, AFP reported.

Follow Donald Trump Oath Taking Live Updates

Here are the top 10 updates on the inauguration of Donald Trump:-

1. The Trumps spent the night at Blair House and will head to the White House for a coffee and tea with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden following the service, AP reported.

2. Long queues of supporters stretched around the icy sidewalks and security perimeters of Capitol One Arena where ticket holders hoped to be among the 20,000 to get in. Inside the arena before 8:30 a.m EST, the atmosphere was calm — the seats largely empty as workers finalised preparations and the media set up cameras and lights on the arena floor.

ALSO READ: Trump’s inauguration: Star performances, balls, tea with Biden before oath of office | 8 key events to watch

3. According to an AP report, cupboards and drawers have been emptied, the walls are bare and all personal items have been boxed up, including in press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s office in the White House. Most of the press office staff wrapped up their government service last week.

4. Outgoing president Joe Biden had ordered that flags at federal facilities be lowered for 30 days out of respect for Jimmy Carter. The former president died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

ALSO READ: Will Joe Biden leave a ‘very generous letter’ for Donald Trump? Know what happened 4 years back

Many governors also lowered the flag on state buildings. But Trump complained that flags at the U.S. Capitol would fly at half-staff when he takes the oath of office to begin his second term. Many Republican governors since have said the flag will be raised for the inauguration and lowered again afterward to respect Carter.

5. Ahead of Trump's inauguration, Russian president Vladimir Putin said Monday he was open to talks on the Ukraine conflict. "We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict," Putin said in televised remarks, congratulating Trump on his upcoming inauguration. Any settlement should ensure "lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people", AFP quoted him as saying.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump oath ceremony: What the Republican's presidency would mean for TikTok

6. Oil slid ahead of the inauguration, as the market braced for a period of uncertainty and turmoil at the start of Trump's second term in the White House, Bloomberg reported. Brent crude retreated below $80 after falling over the past two sessions.

7. After taking over, Trump will declare a national emergency at the southern border, send armed troops to the region and reimpose a policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their U.S. court dates, an incoming White House official was quoted by Reuters as saying.

8. Trump, who will be the oldest president ever to be sworn into office, will enjoy Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress that have been almost entirely purged of any intra-party dissenters.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's crypto holdings, including $TRUMP memecoin, worth $58 billion: Report

9. Germany is one of the most vulnerable countries to tariffs but Berlin will wait to see what steps Donald Trump will take, German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said in Brussels.

10. The dollar fell sharply after a report that Donald Trump would refrain from implementing aggressive tariffs immediately after his inauguration later in the day, Bloomberg reported. A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar extended losses to fall nearly 1% following the report, with thin liquidity due to a holiday in the US exacerbating the moves. All Group-of-10 currencies gained, most up 1% against the greenback.

(With agency inputs)