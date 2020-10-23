e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump plans to vote early in Florida on Saturday

Donald Trump plans to vote early in Florida on Saturday

Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York’s political leadership. He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state

world Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:03 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Florida
The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019
The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump plans to cast his ballot in person on Saturday, taking advantage of Florida’s early voting period.

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn’t have any early voting locations.

Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York’s political leadership. He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state. His path to another term in the White House is virtually non-existent without a repeat victory in Florida.

tags
top news
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
Bihar polls updates: Each and every citizen of the state must vote, says PM Modi
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will be at least 60% effective: Bharat Biotech
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul, blames PM for migrant crisis
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In